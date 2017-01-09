Volunteers and homecare workers are bracing for another tough week caring for the city's homebound seniors as temperatures are predicted to drop again Monday night.

Some side streets, lanes and sidewalks on the North Shore, in Vancouver and Richmond are still not clear after snow and freezing conditions coated the streets and sidewalks in ice again last week, according to Inge Schamborzki, executive director of the Health and Home Care Society.

"For now, we are on day-to-day alert," she said.

The society was forced to suspend Meals on Wheels service for one day the week before Christmas when overnight snow rendered many roads impassable.

"By 5 a.m. it was obvious that the buses were having such difficulty we didn't see how people in cars could manage," she said.

Roughly 60 volunteers deliver lunches to homebound seniors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Most of the volunteers are seniors themselves and some don't feel confident driving and walking in icy conditions, which are compounded when elderly clients aren't physically able to clear their own walks and steps.

"Because they are volunteers we are very concerned for their safety and we will never ask them to deliver meals if they are not comfortable," said Schamborzki. "In cases where volunteers haven't been able to drive and we didn't have backup volunteers, society staff have been out delivering the meals."

It's extremely rare for Meals on Wheels to suspend delivery, in part because food is only a part of the service.

"Beyond a meal, we keep an eye on our clients well-being, making sure they are doing reasonably well and can get up to answer the door, and that's important because at least 60 per cent of them live alone," she said.

Smart City Foods delivery company saw orders jump after snow hit the city on two consecutive Mondays in December, according to owner Leesa Letnick.

"About half of our residential customers are seniors and we saw a big bump in business from them when the roads got bad," she said. "In many cases it's younger people ordering food to take care of their parents, to make sure they have food and have someone check in on them."

Deliveries to the North Shore faced the longest delays.

"The delivery day usually ends around 2 p.m., but in West Vancouver we were delivering until eight or nine at night when it was really bad," she said. "Fortunately most of our customers there are seniors, so they weren't in a hurry to go anywhere. They were very understanding."

Home-care provider Nurse Next Door experienced only a few transportation delays as a result of weather conditions, said spokeswoman Veronica Tissera.

"When we learned that the weather would be harsher than is typical for Vancouver we prepared for it and looked at client schedules well ahead of time," she said. "We provided transportation assistance to a handful of workers and we called all of our clients to make sure they all had someone they could rely on, regardless of whether we were supposed to see them that day.

"We are a 24/7 operation right across Canada, so we deal with this kind of weather all over the country," she said.

