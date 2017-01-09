SNOOKI HITS THE MATURE SHORE

It's still GTL - Gym. Tan. Laundry. - for Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi long after MTV's Jersey Shore ended.

"I still do the gym and I still tan and laundry - I do more laundry than I've ever done in my entire life with my kids," said Polizzi, 29, now a married mother of son and daughter - aged 4 and 2, respectively, regarding the show's popular catchphrase.

"It's literally the same thing but different."

Polizzi is back in the TV spotlight again as one of the contestants of The New Celebrity Apprentice with boss Arnold Schwarzenegger (in place of Donald Trump, who still gets executive producer credits) airing Monday nights (NBC and W).

24 Hours caught up with the spitfire down the line where she was getting her hair done recently, although her publicist warned "can we also avoid any Trump questions," seconds before connecting her.

I was surprised how tentative you were in the boardroom at the end of The New Celebrity Apprentice's debut last week (where people have to defend themselves from getting fired), which seemed a far cry from the hellraiser we saw on Jersey Shore. Are you that different now? That's how I've always been. Me on Jersey Shore was me drunk 24-7. Picture yourself drunk. You're always ready to throw down and you say things that you wouldn't necessarily say, so I've always been this kind of shy person where I don't like confrontation. I don't like drama.

That must have made The New Celebrity Apprentice a bit daunting for you then? It was difficult for me. Because I knew it was going to be very serious and intimidating and that's just not my personality. So it was a struggle for me to actually get into that zone.

Given all that, why did you agree to participate? It was for good reason, to raise money for your charity, to help others out. And, also, I'm a huge fan of Arnold so I knew I would regret not being able to meet one of my favourite actors of all time.

The day after the first episode aired, the ratings were down (43% for the 18-49 demo) and critics didn't compare Arnold favourably to Trump as a boss, including Trump via Twitter. What's your reaction to that? It's not like I own the show so it doesn't really concern me like how it turns out because I know it was a good experience for me.

Do you think it's fair to compare Arnold to Trump? I just feel like Arnold definitely brought a different feel to the show. His own, which I knew he would because he has that whole thing of him being The Terminator, and how's he going to fire people.

Was there a downside to this experience? It was a little difficult for me because it was shot in L.A. [almost a year ago] and usually it's in New York. So I think if it was in New York, I would have felt better just because I would have been able to see my family. In L.A., I didn't get to see them for a couple of weeks. And when I for three days, I freak don't see my babies started to get homesick and depressed a little bit.

What can people expect from you in 2017? I've been pretty busy shooting my show with [Jersey Shore's] Jenni [Farley] JWoww. We have a viral series on the Horizon app called Moms. with Attitude so we shoot two episodes a week. Just about being millennial moms and doing DIY crafts with our kids. We're also still trying to find ourselves as women.

Will your kids get to watch Jersey Shore one day? It's inevitable. It's going to happen. They're going to figure it out. Whether someone tells them at school or they just find it on the Internet because the kids are always online now. So I think it's just having a talk with them at the right age where they get it. So I don't know if it's going to be like 16 to 18 where I'm going to be like, 'Listen, I know you guys are going to experiment with drinking. I'd rather you not. But mommy was on a show before and she drank a lot and did some stupid things but this is why you live in this house and that's why you have clothes on your back.' And I can just use that as a learning lesson. Like, 'Don't do what mommy did.'