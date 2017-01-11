Struggling with the salt shortage

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be confusing. Too much salt? Very bad for you, we're told — you could end up with high blood pressure or hypertension. Not enough salt? You'll break your leg on an icy sidewalk or break your nose in a fist fight down at the fire hall. You can't win.

A shortage of salt during Vancouver's recent cold snap did not inspire confidence in our civic response to adversity. Many streets, sidewalks and bike paths remained icy and dangerous as residents scrambled for bags of road salt that had disappeared from store shelves faster than Hatchimals.

Legend has it that Roman legions were once paid in salt, leading to the word “salary.” Whether or not that's true, you could certainly have used a good sword or a spear at the Battle of the Free Salt Piles fought at various fire hall locations over the past week.

If there's one thing you wouldn't expect us to run short of it in the 21st century it's salt. Considering the warnings we constantly receive about sodium levels in processed food, shouldn't we be able to pour canned soup on icy sidewalks?

Next time the weather freezes up, try eating a couple of packages of instant ramen plus a bag of salt 'n vinegar chips, and then go spit on your driveway. I had been buying the low sodium variety of Triscuits but no more! Now, I'm getting the regular kind and scraping them down. Pretty soon I'll be rich. Those tasty little snack crackers might as well be sprinkled with gold.

Movie theatres could soon become dangerous, with people being held up at gunpoint for their bags of extra-large-size popcorn.

Needless to say, we are not used to this in Vancouver. Our ice-related complaints usually involve the Canucks and their power play. With temperatures predicted to creep back up next week we should soon be back to our usual rain-related complaints. But recent events have proved we are just one more freeze away from anarchy. Guard that cupboard full of pretzels and Doritos with your life.