Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski accidentally flashed her skimpy underwear as she posed for the cameras at a Golden Globes afterparty on Sunday.

The Gone Girl star, who danced around topless in Robin Thicke’s raunchy Blurred Lines video, showed off her stunning figure in a silky yellow Reem Acra gown, which was slashed to the midriff and featured a dramatic front slit in the skirt.

However, as Emily attended Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle’s 18th annual post-Golden Globes Party in Hollywood, she inadvertently lifted the skirt a little too high, giving the media a shot of her crotch.

The 25-year-old didn’t let the little wardrobe malfunction spoil her night, and early on Monday, she took to Instagram to gush about the event.

“What an amazing night,” she wrote beside a video clip of herself posing on the Golden Globes red carpet.