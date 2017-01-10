How do we get our roof fixed?

Dear Tony: We live in a triplex in Burnaby that is 24 years old. The roofing is now well past its first life and there a problems showing up on the porch areas where there are stains in the ceiling tiles and along the walls. It’s only a matter of time before we see leaking into our homes. I approached the other two owners who have refused to pay for their share of the roofing. How do small strata corporations deal with these types of problems? Chris W.

Dear Chris: Strata corporations, owners and tenants now have access to the Civil Resolution Tribunal to resolve disputes. The CRT is an online dispute resolution process with the authority to order an owner/tenant or a strata corporation to do or stop doing something or to pay for something. In your case, the tribunal has the authority to order the strata corporation to undergo and fund the repairs. There is a similar decision published on the CRT website, where an older fourplex has been ordered to complete repair to the foundation of their 32-year-old building. The order includes the payment of the costs for the dispute, a special levy to fund the repairs, the reimbursement of the applicant and, most importantly, the order to have the repairs done. If the order as published is filed in the Supreme Court registry and is not appealed within the 28-day time period, it has the same force and effect as an order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia. It would be helpful to obtain a roof report from a qualified roofing inspector then go to civilresolutionbc.ca and start your claim.