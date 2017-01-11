The B.C. Court of Appeal is expected to release its ruling Wednesday in the case of former Mountie Benjamin "Monty" Robinson, who was convicted of perjury in connection with the Robert Dziekanski case.

In October, a lawyer for Robinson argued that B.C. Supreme Court Justice Nathan Smith had erred in a number of respects in finding the former corporal guilty of lying at an inquiry into the Tasering death of the Polish man at the Vancouver airport in 2007.

The Crown's theory at trial was that Robinson and three other officers — Const. Bill Bentley, Const. Gerry Rundel and Const. Kwesi Millington — lied to justify their use of force in subduing Dziekanski because they knew there was going to be an investigation and possible consequences.

At a separate trial, Millington, who wielded the Taser against Dziekanski, was found guilty of perjury. Bentley and Rundel were acquitted of the charges at their trials.

Millington also appealed his conviction, but in July last year, a three-judge panel of the B.C. Court of Appeal upheld his conviction. He is appealing his case to the Supreme Court of Canada.

In addition to the perjury conviction, Robinson was previously found guilty of obstruction of justice in a case in which the vehicle he was driving hit and killed a motorcyclist in October 2008. He left the force in 2012.

kfraser@postmedia.com

twitter.com/keithrfraser