Police probe suspicious deaths after two bodies found inside East Van home
A house at 6791 Argyle St. in Vancouver, BC., January 11, 2017. Police say the bodies were found yesterday afternoon at a home on Argyle Street near East 53rd Avenue. The VPD say the deaths are being treated as suspicious "until it is determined otherwise." The cause of death is unknown.
Investigators have ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause of death after the discovery of two men’s bodies inside a South Vancouver home on Tuesday.
The two deceased men were found in a home on Argyle Street near East 53 Avenue at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
In a press release, the B.C. Coroners Service said there is no confirmed cause of death for the men, but "at this time, the B.C. Coroners Service can confirm that carbon monoxide did not play a role in the deaths."
The deaths are being investigated by the coroners service and the Vancouver Police Department.
The victims have not been named.