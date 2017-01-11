Last week, Vancouverites lined up for hours at fire halls around the city with their empty buckets hoping for a pound or two of salt to spread over their icy sidewalks and driveways. When the fire hall doors opened, there wasn’t enough salt to go around and many of those who had been waiting were turned away. Nobody could say when the next delivery would come and soon the “rations” decreased from two buckets per person to one. Fights broke out in fire hall lines, police were called, and a black market for road salt emerged with a few buckets advertised at $80 on Craigslist.

The rest of the country watched and laughed as Vancouver got a rare taste of winter but my mind turned somewhere more serious.

During the 1970s and 80s, my parents were growing up in Poland. They often tell me stories of being sent as young children to stand in line for a piece of meat, a loaf of bread, toilet paper. These items were rationed during Soviet Communist rule and even if you had a ration card, there was no guarantee the things you needed would be there when the shop opened. Sometimes, my parents would say, they would get to the front of the line and all that would be left on the shelf would be a bottle of vinegar and a can of pickled herring.

Just like the City of Vancouver could not say when the next shipment of salt would come, shop owners in Poland did not know when they would next get cheese or fish. The lesson? Relying on government to take care of you, whether in the event of some unexpected winter weather or for the basic necessities of life, is a recipe for failure.

The person who can best look out for you and your family is yourself. So stock up on extra food for an emergency, some salt for when the snow comes back, but also be aware of the slow erosion of personal freedoms that can come creeping from the political left and make your voice heard when a government tells you that they know better than you, because as the salt shortage in this city proves, we can’t rely on politicians to have the cellar stocked.