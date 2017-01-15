The sun set on a cowboy's life in the snow-covered Nicola Valley on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered in Merritt for the funeral of Ty Pozzobon, the 25-year-old bull rider who made his name in the southern sunshine, riding the American rodeo circuit to earn a place in the world finals four times.

Pozzobon took his own life last week after battling depression and anxiety believed to be related to a series of concussions.

The funeral snarled traffic on Merritt’s main street, with both the Merritt Civic Centre and a nearby church overflowing with those who came to pay their respects. Fellow bull riders flew in from across Canada and the U.S. to attend, many of them wearing black cowboy hats.

The civic centre was quiet apart from the shuffling of cowboy boots on the tile floor as Pozzobon’s casket was carried in by friends. The bull rider’s parents, Luke and Leanne, led the procession of family wearing their son’s Professional Bull Riders competitor jackets.

“He was a great bull rider, and he achieved so much, but he was even more of a champion outside the arena,” said his best friend Randy Quartieri.

The two men met at a rodeo in Texas when they were 17 and became “like brothers.”

Quartieri remembered Pozzobon arriving at an event five hours early just to see the bulls. He went on to win the competition.

“You had an instant fan base in the state of Texas,” he said.

Despite his international success — he finished fourth in the 2016 PBR world finals in Las Vegas and was named Canada’s best bull rider — the young man maintained a close connection to his family and hometown.

He hosted bull-riding clinics and events at his parents’ ranch. Merritt city council considered adding “Home of Ty Pozzobon” to the town’s welcome signs after his last season on the circuit.

Old home videos show a little boy with a big smile riding a wooden horse around his house. As Pozzobon grew, horses turned to steers and then to bulls.

In his high school yearbook, he wrote “it all went by too fast” and reminded his friends to watch for him at the PBR finals in Las Vegas some day.

Pozzobon’s cousin remembered his drive — “he had this ability to focus on one thing and to do it better than anyone else" — and also spoke of his kindness. He would talk to the “little boy hanging out behind the chute” or the elderly lady in the stands.

Fellow bull rider Chase Outlaw said he wasn’t sure what to make of the Canadian the first time he met him.

“He was such a nice guy to everyone,” he said.

Other friends talked about his injuries, with one remembering how they talked on the phone when they were both recovering.

“We were planning our return together,” he said.

Another remembered his smile, assuring the crowd “his heart was happy.”

