Holding leader's feet to fire is journalist's job

This week's question: "Should the news media be allowed to ask a public figure any question they want?”

Trump blocked CNN questions at his press conference last week.

I don’t love CNN. They’ve hyped every American war for decades.

But leaders must answer questions from the press. Even uncomfortable questions — especially uncomfortable questions. Asking them is part of a reporter’s job. Answering is part of a leader’s.

The first amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects press freedom.

Yet Trump vilifies journalists, whipping up jeering mobs at his rallies, blacklisting reporters and yanking campaign credentials from media outlets. He vowed to “open up” libel laws to more easily go after journalists.

Trump sued the Chicago Tribune for its opinion on a planned Trump building. He sued an author for saying he wasn’t as rich as advertised. He sued Univision, after they dropped the Miss Universe pageant in reaction to his statement that Mexican immigrants are “rapists.”

When leaders start playing favorites and punishing critics, journalists must stick together. The White House press corps should collectively press the questions he won’t answer.

Stephen Harper was able to divide and rule journalists in Canada by playing favourites.

Trump called CNN “fake news.” But the vast majority of fake U.S. election news stories were pro-Trump falsehoods. And they moved votes his way.

In a spiral of Russian nesting dolls, Trump benefits from and amplifies right wing fake news, while accusing mainstream outlets of lying.

The U.S. intelligence establishment is probing Russia’s possible manipulation of Trump. With the inauguration Friday, reporting on this is in the public interest and justifies publication (with qualifiers) of the kompromat dossier on Trump’s alleged Moscow follies. Top officials thought the document important enough to brief both Trump and Obama.

The question of Trump’s Kremlin connection comes on the heels of alleged Russian hacking during the U.S. election, which is troubling and yet somehow ironic. After all, the U.S. interfered with elections in Italy, Honduras, Nicaragua, Chile, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Indonesia and more.

By stacking press conferences with cheering supporters, or answering questions from friendly outlets only, politicians on either side of the border corrode democracy.

Leaders get stronger while journalism gets weaker. And we need strong, independent journalists to ask Trump about planned mass deportations, about his relationship with Putin and how that wall is coming along.

To loosely paraphrase David Simon (Baltimore Sun reporter and creator of TV’s The Wire), the weakening of journalism will make this a golden age for authoritarian leaders.

Garth Mullins is a broadcaster, activist, writer, musician and trade unionist. He’s at www.garthmullins.com or @garthmullins.