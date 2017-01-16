The B.C. Court of Appeal has upheld the convictions of two men in connection with a massive, cross-border cocaine conspiracy.

A B.C. Supreme Court jury found Christopher Lloyd Mehan and Jeremy Albert Stalk guilty of conspiracy to import cocaine from Los Angeles to B.C. Stark was also convicted of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

The two men were arrested and charged following cooperation between U.S. and Canadian authorities that involved the sharing of email communications that were intercepted by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

As a result of the intercepted communications, the Canada Border Services Agency seized two shipments of cocaine being transported from the U.S. to Canada.

On Dec. 20, 2008, 121 kilograms of cocaine were discovered in a hidden compartment of the cab of a tractor-trailer, with 65 of those kilograms being brokered by Stark, a resident of Langley at the time. Four days later, another 97 kg of cocaine were found in a cargo of bananas in a commercial transport vehicle.

Evidence from the emails indicated that Stark had arranged the purchase and acquisition of the drugs and Mehan, a resident of Burnaby, had organized the transportation. Both men arranged for the sale of 42 kg of the cocaine to local buyers in B.C.

Stark received a 13-year jail term, while Mehan was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The two men appealed their convictions, focusing on a decision by the trial judge not to hold an evidentiary hearing into the issue of whether their rights had been violated by the cooperation between Canadian and U.S. authorities.

Court heard that the DEA had received authorization to intercept the emails of the two men before the information was forwarded to Mounties with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

The judge concluded there was no need for a hearing, noting that the underlying facts of the acquisition and transmission of the communications were not in dispute and the law regarding the application of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in foreign jurisdictions was settled.

In a ruling released Monday, a three-judge panel of the B.C. Court of Appeal concluded that the trial judge had made no errors in the decision not to holding the hearing and dismissed the appeals.

