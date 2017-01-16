Some claim the third week of January is the most depressing time of the year. That's why we all owe a big thank you to Donald J. Trump.

This Friday he will become President of the United States, and it's difficult to be depressed when you're terrified. Back in the day Mom always used to keep a big glass jar of tarantulas around the house and whenever she saw one of us kids looking a little blue she'd just take a hammer to that jar. Every time one of us would say, “Aw Mom, oatmeal again?” boom, out would come the giant spiders. Mom always thought it was important for children to stay active.

Say this much for President Trump, there has never been a better cure for hiccups. Some people aren't worried about Trump because after all, we live in Canada. It's someone else's problem—like if the tail section falls off your airplane but you're cool because you're seated way up in row three. But it's not like we have the luxury of remaining aloof. If the pants are on fire, the shirt is probably next. As the old real estate maxim says, it's all about location, location, location. And as of Friday, there goes the neighbourhood. Canada is a squirrel asleep in a rotten tree.

But is there really so much to worry about? Does it matter that the most powerful nation on Earth is going to be run by Baby Huey? Is it a genuine concern that almost every time Donald Trump speaks you can see Vladimir Putin's lips move? Should we worry that among the small group of world leaders capable of launching nuclear weapons, Kim Jong Un is no longer considered the crazy one? Well, consider this—William Peter Blatty, the man who wrote The Exorcist, died last week. How much do you think it took to scare him to death?

So go ahead and panic, I say. Some people deal with this time of yearby skiing down black diamond slopes with their eyes closed. For therest of us, there's President Donald Trump. Come Friday we'll all be gathered around the TV screaming: “DON'T GO IN THERE!”