“We think we know what we're doin'.

"We don't pull the strings

"It's all in the past now/Money changes everything.”

- Money Changes Everything, recorded by Cyndi Lauper

Money does change everything – and for far the worse in British Columbia politics.

This province was an international laughing stock when a Friday story in the respected New York Times rightly described BC in a headline as “the wild west of Canadian political cash”.

The Times quotes critics who say BC Liberal Party donors “often appear to have benefited financially from their political generosity” and references real estate developers, mining companies, banks and oil pipeline proponents, including Kinder Morgan, which have given $718,000 since 2011. It’s a long list.

And the newspaper also cites a court case where BC’s Conflict of Interest Commissioner Paul Fraser is accused himself by advocacy group Democracy Watch of being in a conflict of interest -- by making a ruling that Clark wasn’t in conflict on a political issue -- even though his son John Paul Fraser is one of her deputy ministers and a former Clark election campaign worker.

BC truly is an outlaw state compared to other jurisdictions on fundraising and more.

The federal government, along with Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, have all banned corporate and union donations to political parties to remove the perception that money changes everything.

But not BC, which is the Canadian equivalent of some Eastern European backwater country, run by a dubious despot who gets paid on the side, on top of collecting a handsome government salary.

Actually, that’s exactly what happened here with BC Premier Christy Clark, the Times pointed out, because the BC Liberal Party pays her $50,000 a year on top of her $195,000 a year government salary.

So call us the Republic of Clarkbekistan, a rogue place where money rules and play for pay politics is the name of the game.

But don’t expect any changes. The BC Liberals disclosed last week that they raised a whopping $12.5 million in 2016 – with almost $8 million coming from corporations. In total, that's four times more than the BC NDP raised in 2015.

And that’s politics in wild west BC, where money changes everything for the worse.

Unless you’re the party in power.

Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at http://billtieleman.blogspot.com or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman