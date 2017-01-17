B.C. doctors raise funds for Haiti mission

When Kristi Lange first planned a mission to Haiti, she thought she'd organize a small surgical team to help treat broken bones and other injuries sustained by earthquake survivors.

Instead, Lange ended up bringing a mini-hospital of sorts — a team of 28 medical professionals from various departments, including surgery, emergency, intensive care, radiology and pediatrics.

"It's quite remarkable. I was almost blown away," said Lange, an OR nurse at Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver. "As word trickled out and as people heard of the experience, it's remarkable the level of interest we got from volunteers."

This year, the mission has grown to become a Lower Mainland endeavour, with 30 doctors, nurses and other staff from five hospitals — Lion's Gate, Royal Columbian, St. Paul's Hospital, Vancouver General and Delta Hospital — set to go to Port-au-Prince's Bernard Mevs hospital from March 28 to April 4.

They will be going as part of Team Broken Earth, a volunteer organization founded in 2010 by a Newfoundland orthopedic surgeon who volunteered his services in Haiti after the catastrophic 2010 quake.

The team covers part of the cost of care provided to patients, many of whom delay seeking treatment because they can't afford it.

Over the week, volunteers will work side-by-side with hospital staff to provide care. In the operating room alone, Lange estimates the team does an average of about 40 surgeries per mission.

They run workshops or organize conferences to improve the level of training of local doctors and nurses. The crew also brings their own equipment and supplies because it doesn't want to deplete the hospital's already-meagre resources.

Some supplies are donated by companies, said Lange, who spends much of the year collecting basic operating-room necessities such as gauzes, sutures or drapes to bring to Haiti.

Others are discarded supplies considered waste after, for example, a cancelled surgery — where supplies are often opened in preparation for the procedure and are still clean, but no longer sterile — then re-sterilized by a local company and repackaged.

The mission is funded by the volunteers and by donations. An online fundraiser hopes to raise $60,000 to cover each individual's cost of $2,500, which includes transportation, accommodations in a dormitory on the hospital compound and some activities.

Lange is clear-eyed about the impact their mission takes. "A team going in for a week, no one will say that’s going to change a country or the politics or the level of poverty," she said.

But she has also seen first-hand the impact their work can have on individuals, and that, she said, is what makes her and the team's many volunteers go back year after year.

"The individual people whose lives you touch by doing this — that is what's remarkable and very inspiring," Lange said.

chchan@postmedia.com