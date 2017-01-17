A hound dog hotel is shaping up for dog owners and their pets.

A new tech company called GoFetch launched a dog-sitting service in Vancouver this week. Co-founder Willson Cross said it offers opportunities for dog owners and care-providers to meet online and arrange short-term accommodation at an "average cost of $30 per night".

“It’s cheaper than the average price for kennels — pets are getting one-on-one care. They're not in cages, they're with real humans,” said Cross.

He said the startup was "inspired by the desire to have all Canadians find a loving place" for their dogs to stay.

“Thousands of dog owners are hitting the site every day. We already have over 2,000 applications to become dog-sitters. We’ll choose the ones who provide the best quality care. About 500 are in the process of being approved,” he said.

GoFetch functions the same way Airbnb arranges deals between people who need accommodation and those who have space at their private residences.

The website acts as a marketing tool, putting dog-owners and dog-sitters in touch. A meet and greet can be arranged, and if everything is satisfactory, dates are booked. GoFetch takes a 15-per-cent service fee from the host.

"It's all done online. GoFetch allows care providers to sign up for a free listing to match dog owners. The platform gives hosts complete control, including setting their own rates," he said.

Cross said dog-sitters are closely vetted with "government verification checks" and interviews. Passports and/or driver licences are checked online and prospective dog-sitters are required to answer questions about the size of their facility, whether a backyard is available and the breed that is best-suited to the particular circumstances being offered.

He believes there are plenty of business opportunities available because millions of Canadians own dogs and many of them want to travel.

“We saw a large, untapped market in Canada — 12 million Canadians have a pet,” he said.

Cross, 23, was born in Vancouver and is a UBC economics graduate with a specialty in e-commerce.

He said a large sum of "venture capital" was obtained to start the company and a dozen people are employed full-time at a downtown office, including dog specialists and software engineers.

The service is just for dogs, but cats could be included at a later date, he said. A list of local dog-walkers is also available online.

