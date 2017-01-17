Human Ken Doll gets his bum done

Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves has had scores of cosmetic procedures and spent a staggering $600,000 on being just perfect.

But he’s not done yet.

Inspired by Barbie’s boyfriend, Alves admits that he’s had so much cosmetic surgery that once his nose nearly fell off.

Now, the Brazilian -- a former flight attendant -- has had his bum done!

Alves told told The UK Sun that he spent last year gorging on cakes and puddings to gain 28 pounds. Then, plastic surgeons pumped over one-and-a-half litres of fat into his posterior, which were sucked out his back, waist and thighs.

“My body looks great now and my butt is very peachy,” he told the tabloid.

Besides more plastic surgery, Alves, 32, says he’s working on his brand, a documentary exploring the culture of plastic surgery and reality TV shows around the globe.

“Today I am happy, popular, and much loved because I have learned how to love myself,” he recently told InTouch Weekly.

And as for haters who mock his somewhat outlandish appearance, he has this message:“Haters, you should get a life and look at yourself in the mirror and have a reality check about your life before judging mine! I am very happy and content.”