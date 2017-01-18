Fentanyl deaths: 4 of 5 are males, mostly young

An informed reader has revealed that four of five fentanyl deaths in B.C. have been males, mostly young.

What are we to make of this deadly gender disparity?

Researcher Kerry McCowan obtained the female-male breakdown for the past five years from the B.C. Coroner's office. He put together the graphic above to illustrate this unknown aspect of the fentanyl crisis, which has killed 374 British Columbians in the first 10 months of this year alone.

I have not read or viewed every one of the hundreds, if not thousands, of news stories written and broadcast about the fentanyl epidemic in B.C. I have, however, seen scores of them.

And although I might have missed something, not one story I have seen has mentioned the gender imbalance. (Readers are encouraged to correct me if I'm wrong.)

I'm curious about this lack of interest in gender..

At first I thought the information on gender breakdown on fentanyl deaths was just hard to obtain from the B.C. government.

But McCowan sent me a general report from the B.C. Coroner's Office that makes it clear from the start that 80 per cent of the dead are male, and mostly young ones. (See copy of gov't statement below.)

Until McCowan contacted me I was as clueless as average readers about the gender data on fentanyl deaths. That's in part because every media article or broadcast I have seen that purports to show the "Face of Fentanyl" has been a profile of a female.

Is it okay to ignore the gender imbalance on fentanyl deaths? What do you think? Maybe it's not necessary to delve into.

Thoughts? Perhaps people could send me their theories and feelings. Readers could 'comment' below or direct emails to dtodd@postmedia.com (Confidentiality respected, if that is what you wish.)

Does the genderless coverage of fentanyl deaths have any connection to the media's general lack of reporting on male suicide rates in Canada, which are four times higher than that of females? (Aboriginal males commit suicide at a rate 7 times that of aboriginal females.)

Does this relate at all to the lack of coverage of male workplace deaths, which are 10 times higher in Canada than those of females?

Are men struggling in Canadian society in ways of which we are barely aware?