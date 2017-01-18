MUSIC CHEAT SHEET: Grammys getting LOUD!

Grammys to get loud

Metallica is confirmed to play the Feb. 12 Grammys in L.A. and call it “a total honour.” “We’re beyond excited to have been invited to perform!” said the group. The heavy metal vets, who formed in 1981, will blast the Staples Center for a “unique and special” performance according to a report in The Daily Mail. The fearsome foursome, who scored a best rock song nomination for Hardwired from their latest LP, Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct, last played the Grammys three years ago with Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang. The Daily Mail reports Adele, Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and Kanye West will also perform at the Grammys, which air on CBS and Citytv.

Radiohead snubs Canada?!

So British art-rock act Radiohead have announced a U.S. tour before and after their headlining slots at Coachella 2017 over two weekends in April but so far nothing for Canada. They only played Montreal’s Osheaga Festival last August. On the current U.S. trek, the closest Toronto show would be Atlanta’s Philips Arena on April 1 and the closest Vancouver show is Seattle’s Key Arena on April 8. Radiohead has also been announced as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2017.

Buckingham hooks up with McVie

Buckingham McVie is the new Buckingham Nicks. Yep, you read that correctly. Fleetwood Mac’s singer-keyboardist Christine McVie and singer-guitarist-producer Lindsey Buckingham have their first duets album tentatively due in May. There’s additional studio work from Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood and bassist John McVie. However, it won’t be released as a group disc but rather under the working title Buckingham McVie. As most of you know, before Buckingham and singer Stevie Nicks joined Fleetwood Mac, they were known as Buckingham Nicks, also the name of the former couple’s 1973 album. Nicks isn’t part of the Buckingham McVie project as she’s been solo touring last year and this year with the Pretenders as her opening act.

Malek to sing as Mercury!

But can he hit those high notes? Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek is set to play the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, arguably one of the best singers in classic rock with a four-octave range. For his part, the actor is showing no signs of nerves telling ET: “I will sing a little bit. Why not? I’m stoked. I mean, one of the most iconic bands ever and just to be a part of that is huge.” And his Mr. Robot co-star Christian Slater told ET people will be surprised by Malek’s voice. “We share dressing rooms, and I put a cup up and I hear him singing in there,” said Slater to ET. “It’s going to blow everybody away.” Malek replaces original actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who dropped out of the Brian Singer film about Queen’s formative years due to “creative differences.”

Wanted: A Bon Jovi opening act

A contest is underway by Bon Jovi to find opening acts for their 2017 North American tour, which includes two dates at Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on April 10-11. Audition videos can be uploaded to the band’s website, or the Bon Jovi or Live Nation’s Facebook pages. Ten finalists will be shortlisted by Live Nation with Bon Jovi’s management ultimately choosing the act.

Juno category name change

The 2017 Juno Awards will see the category of Aboriginal album of the year changed to Indigenous music album of the year as a way to “acknowledge” all First Nations, Inuit and Métis in Canada. The Juno nominations are being announced on Feb. 7 at a Toronto press conference. The Indigenous music album of the year award will be presented at the Juno gala dinner & awards on April 1 at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa before the April 2 televised awards.

Concert Review

Kings Of Leon graduate to arena big leagues. If you want to know why, check out my 4 star (out of 5 star) review of Kings of Leon’s sold-out Air Canada Centre show on Monday night in Toronto online at toronto24hours.ca.

New CDs

Among those with new music out Friday are: AFI, AFI (The Blood Album); Austra, Future Politics; Kid Koala, Music To Draw To: Satellite; Mick Harvey, Intoxicated Women [Serge Gainsbourg covers]

On Tour

Zac Brown Band plays Budweiser Stage on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 as the only Canadian dates of their tour so far.

Acclaimed British band The xx have added a second date at Toronto’s Echo Beach on May 22 before the previously announced one on May. 23.