'Useless' kids? Blame home ec cuts

When my four-year-old wants to help put her pillow in a pillowcase or crack eggs into crepe batter, I know the task is inevitably going to take at least twice as long.

But I slow down and let her do it anyway. I’m glad she wants to learn and I know how important these skills will be for her down the road.

Some days, though, it’s tough to slow down. I’m rushing through the day like so many other parents and it would be so much easier just to do the job myself and run off to whatever meeting or ballet class we’re heading to.

This scenario plays out in households across the country. As our lives get busier and we try to cram more into each day, it becomes less natural to pass domestic skills on to younger generations.

Now, 43% of people say they don’t regularly cook for their families, according to a survey commissioned by the Dietitians of Canada.

Furthermore, 14% of college students say they don’t know how to boil an egg; 70% can’t sew a button, according to a UK survey paid for by retailer Clas Ohlson.

The same study also found the lack of life skills is costing them an average of $3,200 per year. It’s been labeled “the cost of being useless.”

At a time when it’s less likely homemaking will be taught at home, we’ve also made significant cuts in the classroom.

Home economics and shop classes used to be where girls learned how to cook, sew and manage a household budget (which seems more and more necessary as Canadian families plunge deeper into debt). Boys tried their hand at making a birdhouse or ashtray.

The classes were criticized for reinforcing gender stereotypes and now -- if they are offered at all -- are no longer mandatory.

More “modern” options like computer coding courses have been introduced, which means we’re often teaching kids to code before they can cook.

While BC has great culinary arts programs and courses like Project CHEF that teach grade-schoolers their way around a kitchen, what’s missing is the mandatory instruction of the basics.

According to a survey funded by Sobeys, fewer than one-third of 18- to 29-year-olds now say they feel confident in the kitchen.

Let’s bring back home ec to teach kids the skills they need in order to feel a little less “useless” around the house.