24 Minutes with Bill Henderson

From his early days in the `60s with The Collectors through his years and countless rock classics with Chilliwack, Bill Henderson has always been at the forefront of Canadian music. Prior to his upcoming performance at Langley’s Cascades Casino Summit Theatre on Jan. 26, Joe Leary spent 24 Minutes with the rock legend.

24: The musical story of Bill Henderson dates back to the late `60s with the Collectors. You were known for some very cool music at a time when there wasn’t a whole heap of Canadian artists generating big time airplay. What was that time like? Was it easy getting radio stations to support local artists or was there a struggle?

BH: I think we were pretty lucky with getting support. There was a buzz about the band that was all over the place. Our 'What Love Suite', an 18 minute structured and arranged piece, was played like a hit on the early FM stations like KSAN in San Francisco. That music kind of hit the vibe of the times right on the nose I guess. But like I say I think we were unusual and lucky in that way. It lasted for a few years.

24: At what point did you realize that The Collectors were taking off and you were on the verge of something bigger to come?

BH: Probably when we were starting to get the support of people like Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead. After playing on the same bill with us here in Vancouver, Jerry became enthusiastic and recommended us to legendary concert promoter Bill Graham who ran the Fillmore in San Francisco. He hired us a few times to play his shows. These people were huge in the scene at the time, and it was pretty exciting to get their attention and support.

24: Next came Chilliwack and things soared at that point. I’ve always wondered what prompted using the name Chilliwack. Was it in deference to the city or was it just a random choice that you settled on?

BH: By then we'd evolved an improvisational sound that leaned heavily on drones and chanting because of course it's easier to create a musical "pad" with a drone from which we could venture forth with all kinds of little ideas. Often the sound reminded us and our audience of First Nations music, so the name Chilliwack fit from that point of view. And it's a nice sounding word. Of course it's an anglicization of a native word which sounds quite different when it's pronounced properly. But we liked it.

24: Though Chilliwack is probably best known internationally for ‘My Girl’, 1977’s ‘Dreams, Dreams, Dreams’ is my favourite and still ranks in my all-time Top 10 albums. Every song resonates. Tell me about the writing process for that record? And generally speaking, how and where does the inspiration hit you in composing music?

BH: Every day I play my guitar, always have, used to roll out of bed and grab the guitar and sit on the bed playing it before anything else. And it acts like a channel for me. Songs come through it sometimes. They're always the best songs and if they come to me that way but, if they come incomplete, I try not to wreck them. Sometimes it works. ‘Baby Blue’ just emerged one day when I was playing guitar; same with ‘California ‘Girl’; they were gifts. ‘Fly at Night’ was different. It started as that little piece of melody that ended up with the words "Four men in a rock 'n' roll band, fly at night in the morning we land", two parallel phrases just slightly different from each other. I liked the way they sounded, and the song developed over a few days. Ross got involved and we finished it.

24: What was your introduction to music way back when? Did you grow up in a musical environment?

BH: My mom sang around the house every day. She loved to sing. And I wasn't aware of it at the time but my dad had played clarinet before starting a family. Neither were professional musicians but the love of music was strong in our house.

24: You’ve seen epic shifts in the music business since you first started. How do you view the industry today where everybody with a decent app or software program can create some kind of recordings?

BH: Yeah from a music biz point of view it's totally different. One of the cool things is that with the Internet, YouTube etc., people have immediate access to pretty much a century of popular music and blues etc. So you hear reflections of that broad background in all kind of music now. That's fantastic. At the same time you have a record industry that's trying desperately to sound like the last pop hit. It always did of course, but never more intensely than now. It's such a struggle to have a really successful record - Way more than in the mid 20th century. Desperate people make desperate sounding records. But "there's a crack in everything" so every once in a while something brilliant happens in spite of all the frickin' discipline.

24: Who were and/or are your musical heroes?

BH: Elvis in the mid `50s, the Everly Brothers, the Beatles, John Lennon, Cream, Peter Gabriel, Leonard Cohen, The Kinks, Jerry Lee, Willie, Johnny Cash...so many.

24: What is a Bill Henderson performance like these days and is your audience a collection of all ages?

BH: Man I haven't played a gig in months I too am wondering what a Bill Henderson performance is like these days. Last I checked though it was just a ton of fun. I love my big ol' guitar sound. I love my band. And I love that people enjoy it. Keeps me comin' back for more.

24: What would be your all-time Top 3 tunes of yours?

BH: Such decisions! Why? There's no such thing. Top 3 this moment is different than Top 3 last moment, and different than next moments too. Okay: ‘Day in the Life’ is my Top 3 tunes. Oh you were asking about my tunes. Right. Well that changes too. Maybe one of our new ones: ‘Take Back This Land’. My wife and I wrote it. There is a heart in this country and this land and it's more important than a whole lot of stuff that gets higher billing. I want to keep remembering that heart and ‘Take Back This Land’ helps I think. We did a video of the song. I did a solo one as well.

24: You were named a member of the Order of Canada in 2015. That must have made you extraordinarily proud!

BH: Yes of course it did. I don't talk about it much but whenever I write a political letter to the government or a newspaper I always put the "C.M." by my name in the hopes it'll help them to listen. When I was presented the medal, the Governor General, who is a wonderful guy, said that the Latin line written on the medal translates to "They seek a better country". I was so happy to hear that. It gave the honour feet on the ground if you know what I mean. It put it in a real context. I think we all want a better country and when people work to try to make that happen, I'm always moved by that.

24: Do you still write new material or are the shows pretty much comprised of your amazing body or work?

BH: Well our shows are mostly the old tunes of course. But we always have one or two new ones that we're cookin' up.