Balenciaga debuts Bernie Sanders-inspired collection
Democratic presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders holds a fundraising reception at the Town Hall in New York September 18, 2015. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)
Bernie Sanders: hip, trendsetting grandpa? You bet.
French luxury designer Balenciaga on Wednesday teased its men's fall line in Paris and it included a Sanders-inspired outfit. It turns out the 75-year-old U.S. senator is a fashion icon.
Featuring logos eerily similar to Sanders's signature red-and-blue Democratic campaign emblem, models strutted the runway to showcase the company's latest t-shirts, jackets and scarves. Three waves underline the “Balenciaga 2017” logo, a slight alteration to Sanders's two-wave branding.
A longtime Senator from Vermont, Sanders officially endorsed Hilary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election after falling short on his own bid to represent the Democratic party.
Balenciaga incorporated Bernie Sanders' campaign logo for their F/W 2017 collection. #Balenciaga2017 pic.twitter.com/jo0pOnz3ux— models daily (@supermodeldaiIy) January 18, 2017