There’s no shame in 'sharenting'

There are three types of parents in the world of “sharenting” (sharing photos and details of your children online).

First, there are the post-happy parents, who post and share photos of their kids like it’s their full-time job. These parents share Facebook Memories of their kids on a daily basis (you know, in case you missed the post the first time). They update their status the moment their child reaches a new milestone (“Little Suzy finally went poop on the potty!”), and they are the first to post those “First Day of School” pics that flood your Facebook feeds every September.

Then there are the ghost posters. These parents will share pics of their children regularly, but they do so cautiously. They don’t show their children’s faces, opting for peekaboo pics of their baby’s toes, or panoramic shots showing the back of their child’s head in the foreground. They have “private” social media accounts, and are very wary of any online interactions.

Finally, there are the anti-posters. These parents would never post photos of their children online because they believe that it would put their child at risk. They are not shy about sharing their opinions with others, and advocate for the privacy rights of children who are unable to give permission to share their photos.

When I first became a blogger, I was hesitant to post stories and photos of my kids online. I worried about the potential risks of posting, and didn’t know how to go about sharing safely.

I soon realized that my hesitation stemmed from my lack of understanding of how it all worked and exactly what the potential risks could be, and I did my research.

Whether you’re an over-sharer, share aware or anti-sharing, it’s important to understand the do's and don’ts of posting photos of your kids online, and that it’s easy to do so safely - with minimal risks.

Study and understand the privacy and location settings for each social media platform, and adjust them accordingly.

Refrain from posting photos that show your children scantily dressed, or in embarrassing situations. When they’re old enough, give your child veto power. If they are adamant that they do not want you to post their photos online, then it’s time to find something new to capture with your lens. Before you hit the “share” button, think: will my child feel comfortable coming across this photo fuve or 10 years from now?

And finally, never post photos of your child’s friends without permission from their parents.

There’s no shame in sharenting - as long as you use your discretion, do your research and remember that what you post online will never expire.

Bianca Bujan is a mom of three, freelance writer, and content marketing Queen Bee. She tweets at @bitsofbee and blogs at bitsofbee.com.