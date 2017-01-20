MARKETPLACE: Trolling out of control?

The internet can be a pretty intolerant place, and it may be getting worse.

An analysis of our online behaviour by CBC's Marketplace shows a 600% jump in the past year in how often Canadians use language online that's racist, Islamophobic, sexist or otherwise intolerant.

Marketplace commissioned the analysis from Cision, a media marketing and analysis company.

The report was based on a sample of the internet that included social media, newsblogs and comments threads, which were monitored for a number of key terms, from late 2015 to late 2016.

Terms related to white supremacy jumped 300%; terms related to Islamophobia increased 200%.

"That's a dramatic increase in the number of people feeling comfortable to make those comments," says James Rubec, content strategist for Cision. Rubec says that the rise is linked to what's happening south of the border.

"Within Islamophobia and white nationalism, there has absolutely been a correlation with how many Canadians are tweeting about this and how many Americans are. We're in lockstep," he says.

"It might not be that there are more racists in Canada than there used to be, but they feel more emboldened. And maybe that's because of the larger racist sentiments that are coming out of the United States," he says.

Dr. Barbara Perry, a professor at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology whose work focuses on hate crimes, says that the words we use matter.

"Our words reflect what we believe," she says. "But also the words that we hear and the rhetoric that we hear can also shape the way that we think about issues." "That's one of the dangers." But while the results are alarming, Rubec says there is some good news.

"Just as we saw an increase in the number of people using racial epithets online ... at the same time we saw a rise in the number of people using antiracist messages."

So what should you do when you see intolerant speech online? Edmonton actor and activist Jesse Lipscombe, who founded the #makeitawkward project, says it's important to confront it.

"When you make it awkward, you make yourself an everyday activist. You put the power in your own hands to change the world you live in," he says.

Watch the CBC Marketplace investigation on how "the Trump effect" has affected Canada starting tonight at 8:00 p.m. on TV and online.