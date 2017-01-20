MOVIE CHEAT SHEAT: Don't remake this movie!

BRIAN GASPAREK/ 24 HOURS

DREAM CASTING: White Men Can't Jump

Rosie Perez says that there's no need for a White Men Can't Jump remake, and she's absolutely right. But whether she likes it or not, the classic '90s sports comedy that she starred in with Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, is getting a modern redo, thanks to black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

It would be easy to rant about why I think the original should be left alone, but since I've become numb to Hollywood's never-ending influx of pointless remakes, I figured I'd just try to get excited about this film. So how about a little dream casting? Here are the actors that I think should be cast in the new White Men Can't Jump, and possibly make the story great for a new generation.

Billy: Chris Pratt or Channing Tatum

Pratt and Tatum both have the endearing comedic chops to inherit the role of Billy from Woody Harrelson. Either would make the perfect, pasty, undercover hoops hustler, because neither of them look like they could believably play basketball.

Sidney: Tyrese or Kevin Hart

Wesley Snipes' role as Sidney should be taken over by Tyrese or Kevin Hart. Both would fit the part perfectly. The height advantage would go to Tyrese, but maybe Hart, as a tiny, mouthy hoops wizard, would be extra perfect.

Junior: Eric André or Jay Pharoah

Junior needs to be played by the perfect goofy sidekick. André or Pharoah would be a shoe-in.

Gloria: Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis would be the perfect actress to inherit the role of Gloria from Rosie Perez. She can do funny, feisty, angry and loud. And she's a mega babe.

FLICK HITS: Patrick Stewart is Poop

In what I can only assume is an attempt to swap its early negativity for a morsel of hype, this summer's The Emoji Movie has announced that it's added some lovable actors to its voice cast. In his classiest role to date, it's been confirmed that Sir Patrick Stewart, Captain Picard and Charles Xavier himself, has for some reason agreed to voice The Poop Emoji. Sigh. Maya Rudolph has also been confirmed to play the Smiley Emoji. I can't believe this is real. It's like spraying air-freshener on hot garbage. This may literally be the worst animated movie ever made.

Horrible news for Ocean's Eight

All of the hype surrounding the production of Ocean's Eight and its star-studded female cast (minus Rihanna) has been so positive thus far. Until now. The first piece of terrible news to taint the film was revealed this week when it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian has a role in it. Even worse, the rest of the awful Kardashian-Jenner family is in it, too. Gross. Apparently the film will feature Kim having some of her prized jewelry being jacked by the team of thieving protagonists at the Met Ball, in some sort of art-imitating-life crappy moment. Pretty lame and unnecessary, don't you think? Let's hope that when Ocean's Eight finally hits theatres next June, an editor keeps the Kardashian content to a forgettable minimum.

BEST AND WORST IN THEATRES:

McSolid: The Founder

Critics are praising The Founder, the biopic about McDonald's founder Ray Kroc, for being smart, funny and captivating. Michael Keaton's performance as the American empire-building Kroc steals the show, as you would expect. It's worth the watch.

Strong: Split

It's taken about 15 years, but M. Night Shyamalan has finally made another good movie. Critics are saying that Split is a return to creepy form for Shyamalan. James McAvoy's acting, portraying 24 different personalities, is pretty damn impressive. It's definitely worth checking out this weekend if you're looking for some eerie chills.

So bad, it's good: xXx:

The Return of Xander Cage Honestly, who cares about the bad reviews? If you want to see Vin Diesel's return to the xXx franchise, you already know the deal. It's going to be big, loud, corny and ridiculous. That's exactly what you want. I'll see you in the theatre.