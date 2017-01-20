DENETTE WILFORD/ 24 HOURS

Top 3 New Shows

Mary Kills People: It may be the most simply titled show but there's nothing simple about it. Dr. Mary Harris kills people, for a living. She's an overworked single mother and ER doc paying her ex-husband support - who moonlights as an angel of death, helping those who want to die on their own terms. Mary has managed to keep her booming business under wraps but her double life is about to get complicated.

Caroline Dhavernas is perfect as Mary, who is struggling to balance her day job and family, all while helping terminal patients end their suffering. It's a drama at its core but there are also some surprising funny bits. What's best though is the series' female-led creative team, which include creator Tara Armstrong (Private Eyes), executive producer Tassie Cameron (Rookie Blue) and director Holly Dale (The Americans). Euthansia isn't exactly heartwarming TV fodder but this is a last breath of fresh air.

Airs: Wednesday, Jan. 25 on Global

Cardinal: The promos for this have been dark, and that doesn't change once the show gets going. Billy Campbell plays Det. John Cardinal, who couldn't let go of an unsolved case and killer who got away resulting in his demotion. But Cardinal is brought back to the homicide unit when the dead girl's body is found. He could've done the "I told you so" dance but he's grisly and bitter, so no time for dancing. Instead, he's back on the hunt for a brutal serial killer and saddled with a new partner, who has her own agenda.

There are shades of 19-2, The Red Road and The Killing, so if that's your cup of tea, give this a taste.

Airs: Wednesday, Jan. 25 on CTV

Riverdale: The CW's latest comic book adaptation isn't DC-related (though Greg Berlanti is executive producing); this is more of the supermarket checkout-line variety. But forget the Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead that little kids and Penny's ex from The Big Bang Theory know and love. This is darker, sexier and soapier than you could have ever imagined.

Double Digest this: It's a new school year and the town is still reeling from the recent, tragic death of the high school golden boy. Archie's relationship with his Mary Kills People music teacher has come to an end, his friendship with Jughead is messed up, but he's taken with new girl Veronica, all while Betty admires him from afar. OK, that last part sounds about the same but this Riverdale is about as sleepy and quiet as Beacon Hills or Harper's Island.

This take on the Archie universe will make you feel old (yes, that's Luke Perry playing Archie's dad and Cole Sprouse as Jughead), but it's too delicious to miss.

Airs: Thursday, Jan. 26 on The CW

Top 3 Returning Shows

Scandal: Thanks to Donald Trump (the only time I'll ever type those words), a 20/20 pre-inauguration special bumped Shonda Rhimes' big three shows to next week. Already delayed, we get back into the thick of things: when the election results for the presidential race between Mellie Grant and Francisco Vargas are announced. And the shocking results lead to an explosive outcome. No, really, if you've seen the previews, things get fiery. Basically the literal version of what went down south of the border.

Airs: Thursday, Jan. 26 on City and ABC

The Path: If the first season freaked your freak, then Season 2 will knock you on your ass. With Doctor Meyer gone, the Meyerist Movement is left trying to make sense of it all. Eddie may have left his family but he hasn't given up on them, despite Sarah standing beside Cal as the Co-Guardian of the Light. It's only the beginning, though, as Eddie tries to find meaning in his visions, in which he discovers the truth behind Doctor Meyer's mysterious departure.

Airs: Thursday, Jan. 26 on Showcase

The Magicians: Quentin Coldwater and his foul-mouthed friends are back (spoiler alert, alive and well because without them all we wouldn't have a show) and, if possible, things are more dangerous than ever. They have yet to master their skills but must draw upon them to try and defeat a monster that is trying to destroy the magical world. This time around, the show focuses more on the magic as we now know what the characters are (mostly) all about, making for another fun ride. Consider me f--ing spellbound.

Airs: Thursday, Jan. 26 on Showcase and Syfy

Reality Bites: Hunted Survivor who?

The original reality show may be on hiatus but in its place is CBS's latest offering, which follows teams of two in a real-life manhunt as they attempt to disappear in today's digital world. The problem is they've got the best of the best tracking them, from FBI agents and Navy SEALs to CIA and SWAT members using state-of-the-art tech and traditional tactics to pursue and catch them.

The series, which premieres Sunday, asks if it's possible to disappear in today's hi-tech world. They can ride but is it even possible to hide? Ultimately it's a game, with $250,000 awarded to each team that can successfully evade being caught, but there's more than just a grand prize on the line. Who can outwit, outplay and outlast, sure, but more importantly, who can outstrategize? Welcome to life on the run.



Applause, Applause: Anna Faris and Chris Pratt in Mom

He may be a big deal now but Chris Pratt will always be adorable Andy from Parks and Recreation. He also happens to be married to Mom star Anna Faris so in between his movie commitments, Chris found the time to film an episode with his wife.

On Thursday's episode, their characters, Christy and Nick, had a cute meet over parking meters and then he charmed the pants off her. Literally. But we soon learned why Marjorie declared her nephew off limits: he's cuckoo-ca-choo. Pratt playing crazy still manages to be sweet (how does he do that?) but despite Marjorie's warning, Christy still couldn't get enough of Nick, probably because she's a little bonkers herself. Plus, look at him.

Pratt was perfect ... in every way ... as the handsome horseback riding instructor with a not-so-dark secret, and he proved that despite his movie star status, he's still got great sitcom-edic timing. We'd welcome him back to the small screen with open arms any day.

Quote of the Week: Teen Wolf

"I have a son. His name is Mieczyslaw Stilinski." - Sheriff Stilinski tells Scott, finally revealing to the audience stiles' first name.

Gesundheit.