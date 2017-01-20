Self-love is the key to fitness goals

This semester I’ve returned to making fitness a priority in my life, and let me tell you: coming back after a substantial break is no walk in the park. It feels great to be incorporating more intense exercise into my life again, even with the sore muscles and the sweaty, tomato face. This past week was the first one of my new program, and our theme for the week was love: love yourself, love your body. A great theme, I’d say, and it got me thinking about how hard it is to love ourselves every day, especially in a university setting.

Now you might be wondering what I mean by that. After all, many would argue that Vancouver is quite a health-conscious city, and its university campuses have certainly undertaken measures to uphold a similar standard of health and body-positivity. But despite these efforts, the university setting still feels like a breeding ground for self-doubt and even body shaming. I’m sure you’ve heard about the “Freshman 15,” the first-year weight gain that everyone warns you of before you set off to campus. The fact that this concept is so well-recognized is rather disturbing. Most Canadians start university between the ages of 17 to somewhere in their early twenties, a prime time for natural body changes to occur. Hormones are still developing and changing, so a fluctuation in weight or shape is far from unusual; yet most university students have been conditioned to expect and dread such a change. Gaining a few pounds in your first—or in any year—of your post-secondary journey seems far less important than maintaining your mental health, your grades, and enjoying the overall experience of getting an education.

During the first class of my new program, our instructor spent a few minutes talking about the week’s theme as we cooled down and stretched. She reinforced the importance of loving our bodies and shared that peers have often asked her why she works out so much, why she’s so dedicated to fitness, even accusing her of hating her body. Her response? She doesn’t hate her body at all. In fact, she works out so much because she loves her body, and so should we.

A scroll through your Instagram feed will attest to popular culture and social media’s tendency to bombard young people with images of idealized, photoshopped, and completely unrealistic bodies that serve to reinforce a singular and consequently more desirable body type. But the truth is, everyone has a different body shape, and we should be proud of our bodies, no matter what shape or size they might be. Witnessing one body type praised on social media tells young people that they must look a certain way and seek to attain that image at all costs. I don’t think I need to reinforce how harmful such an outlook can be to anyone struggling with self-esteem or body image. It doesn’t matter if you’re tall and lean or short and thick, somebody somewhere has something unpleasant to say about it.

Social media poisons aside, there are still many messages of body positivity and self-love portrayed in popular culture, and it seems we are making strides to represent more diversity in regards to body shape and size. Chrissy Teigen, for example, has been an outspoken promoter of body confidence rather than shaming, often tweeting and Instagramming proud pictures of her tiger stripes (AKA: her stretch marks). Demi Lovato and Ashley Graham have also spoken out in support of body positivity, urging women to be comfortable in their own skin via unretouched photoshoots and magazine covers. There are tons of role models out there offering alternatives to the singular, idealized body type that we simply cannot all attain.

At the end of the day, we shouldn’t be working out or making changes in our lives to impress anyone but ourselves. Results should be about how we feel, not just how we look or how others might think we should look. Instead, let’s seek fitness for our health’s sake, to feel and sleep better, to have more energy, and to decrease our chances of disease. When you look in the mirror each day, try to acknowledge the things you love about yourself and your body, rather than the things you might feel insecure about or want to change. We’re not going to be comfortable in our skin all the time, and we may go through periods where we feel deeply insecure about aspects of our appearance, but remember: that’s natural. Working towards self-confidence and body positive thinking means not just caring for ourselves, but also supporting and standing up for one another whenever we encounter body shaming. This is something we can all do for ourselves and for each other, so I hope you’ll give it a shot!