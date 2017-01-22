Anti-union Shark cruising northern waters

This week's question: Should Canadians be Leery of Kevin O’Leary?

In the mode of Trump’s reality TV hit “Make America Great Again,” Kevin O’Leary is pitching a Canadian spin-off. He’s running for Conservative leader and wants to be prime minister.

Like many Canadian imitations of U.S. TV, expect borrowed dialogue, lower production values and B-list celebrities.

But the plot is broadly the same: a televised bully with hard right ideas vies for leader.

O’Leary says, “we need a Trump guy.” But after Friday’s Amerika Uber Alles Inauguration speech, I say no way.

“Elect me as prime minister...I will make unions illegal,” O’Leary has said. “Anybody who remains a union member will be thrown in jail.” As a union activist, I’d be among the millions in cuffs.

Conservative politicians have bashed unions for decades. But unions won weekends, minimum wages, eight-hour-workdays, safer working conditions, and maternity leave.

When unionization rates decline, so do wages. The rich get richer. And that’s how O’Leary likes it.

On hearing that a handful of the super-rich have the same wealth as the poorest half of the planet, he said: "It's fantastic!” Mr. Wonderful believes great wealth disparity is good for the poor; it “gives them motivation to look up to the one percent.”

He’s a televangelist preaching free market fundamentalism. “Unions themselves are borne of evil,” he said, and “money equals freedom.”

A strong labour movement is an antidote to Trumpism and its northern analogs.

We must all unite against authoritarianism. Huge weekend marches around the world were a good start.

Sadly, electoral parties aren’t addressing wages or wealth redistribution. This opens the door for a plutocrat to pull a bait-and-switch, just like the new U.S. president did.

Seeing us as shareholders not citizens, Prime Minister O’Leary would further cut government in favour of big business and sell off Senate seats - our chamber of sober (if potentially profitable) second thought.

But this champion of small government got famous on a taxpayer-funded pulpit. He called his CBC business show co-host “an Indian giver,” leading to charges of racism. On Shark Tank, he called two black women entrepreneurs "colourful cockroaches."

O’Leary trumpets his business acumen. But Like Trump, his record says otherwise.

Canadian media must stop giving O’Leary the same free ride Trump got: years of uncritical bemusement followed by eleventh hour panic.

O’Leary for prime time minister? As he said to one Shark Tank entrepreneur: “this is the worst idea I have ever heard in my life.”