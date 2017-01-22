Fake news, election dirt annoying, but hardly new

Around the time FBI director James Comey torpedoed the Hillary Clinton campaign and audio emerged of Donald Trump discussing women's genitalia, I happened upon a fascinating book called Anything for a Vote, about corruption in U.S. presidential campaigns.

Lies, fake news, accusations of insanity, manipulative dark forces, FBI interference -- America's presidential history has been jammed with misbehaviour and malfeasance, and author Joseph Cummins' summary suggests the 2016 election has continued the pattern. There's nothing like a short history of sleaze to put disaster into perspective.

Take the Connecticut newspaper that wrote of Thomas Jefferson in 1800: "Are you prepared to see your dwellings in flames . . . female chastity violated, (your) children writhing on the pike?"

Or the accusation from enemies of John Quincy Adams that he once offered his wife's maid to the Russian czar as a concubine.

One political foe told the House of Representatives in the 1840 campaign that Martin Van Buren had installed nine-foot mirrors in the White House, ate from silver plates with forks of gold and built two hillocks that looked like "an Amazon's bosom, with a miniature knoll on its apex, to denote a nipple."

There were accusations of presidential candidates being -- God forbid -- Catholic and (here, Clinton might empathize) frequent attacks on their appearance. Lincoln was described in the Houston Telegraph as the "most ungainly mass of legs and arms and hatchet face ever strung on a single frame."

Political machines were churning out fake news long before the eruptions of Trump's Twitter army. Candidate Samuel Tilden set up a "literary bureau" that spun lie after lie about opponent Rutherford Hayes.

Depending on the election, freed blacks were forced to the ballot box at gunpoint, individuals voted 10 or 20 times, candidates were accused of being mentally ill. In the 1896 contest between William McKinley and William Jennings Bryan, medical "experts" concluded Bryan suffered from megalomania and paranoia.

Adlai Stevenson was accused of the great evil of his day: being homosexual. And the Kennedy-Nixon contest of 1960 was marred by "widespread evidence of stolen ballot papers, dead men voting and phony registering" in Texas alone -- advantage Kennedy. In Illinois, such antics carried the state for him.

By the way, if you think Trump isn't qualified for his new job, consider what one pamphleteer wrote of Andrew Jackson in 1828: ". . . he is a man of no labour, no patience, no investigation; in short . . . his whole recommendation is animal fierceness and organic energy. He is wholly unqualified by education, habit and temper for the station of the President." So there.

Canada hasn't been exempt from such dirt either, from Macdonald to current times.

Let's pick 1968. In his book Trudeaumania, Robert Wright reviews smears lobbed at Pierre Elliott Trudeau. There were claims the future prime minister was "pro-Soviet, pro-Castro, pro-Mao." A booklet compared him to Adolf Hitler. There was a whisper campaign Trudeau's marital status -- single -- was linked to homosexuality.

Leap forward a few decades, to the low road of the Progressive Conservative party in 1993, with its TV ads that emphasized Jean Chrétien's mild facial deformity. Perhaps it inspired Trump to ridicule a disabled reporter.

"A nice, dirty election runs in our blood," Cummins concludes about America, and as we watch the newest president sworn in. Corruption and democracy, it seems, will continue a tense dance for a long time to come.

cspencer@postmedia.com