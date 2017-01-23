A shot and a perm

A new provincial law has made it legal for barbers and hair salons to serve drinks. Liquor and scissors — what could go wrong?

Under the new B.C. regulations many businesses will now be permitted to apply for liquor licences. It's not just barbers and hair salons but book stores, art galleries, spas, cooking schools, golf courses and others that will now be allowed to apply for the right to serve drinks to their clientele. But it's the barbers and hair salons that seem most intriguing. What will happen when “getting a haircut” becomes a euphemism for getting stinko?

Letting customers have a drink or two in the chair is not a real issue. It's the bored barbers I'm more worried about. Before I go for a cut I'm going to make sure there's a lineup. Sitting down in the barber's chair after a slow afternoon could turn out to be dangerous.

Public perceptions of hairstyles are likely to change. Married men with long hair will be seen as happily married, while husbands with very short hair will become the subjects of malicious gossip. “She is driving him to the barber,” the neighbours will whisper. Likewise any woman who changes hairstyles three times a week will likely be sat down by concerned friends for an intervention.

As for book stores, they are becoming an endangered species and I certainly support any innovation that will provide them with more revenue. And if arguments over the relative merits of Ernest Hemingway versus F. Scott Fitzgerald start turning into drunken brawls, well, at least people will be discussing literature.

It has been pointed out that these new provincial regulations are unlikely to have much effect in Vancouver, since city council has previously shown no enthusiasm for expanded liquor sales even when provincial laws allow it. Provincial laws allowing wine sales in grocery stores were blocked by the city. Perhaps councillors need to loosen up a bit. But as yet there is no provision for selling booze at city council meetings, which is a shame. If they set up a cash bar in council chambers they could probably also start selling tickets.