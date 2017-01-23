A nasty political exchange aboard a cross-country flight on Saturday ended with an incoherent Donald Trump opponent being led away by cops.

Trump supporter Scott Koteskey says he was minding his own business when he boarded a flight from Baltimore to Seattle.

When he reached his designated window seat, Koteskey claims an elderly woman — with a “stern voice” — identified him as a Trump backer and began to berate him.

In a Facebook posting Koteskey says the passenger, who was with her husband, asked him if he was in town to “cheer or to protest.”

His answer: “I came here to celebrate democracy, ma’am.”

Suffice to say, the overzealous Trump-hater didn’t deem Koteskey’s answer acceptable.

The elderly woman proceeded to embark on an epic rant that Koteskey filmed for two minutes.

“Do you believe in gravity? Did you know gravity is just a theory?” she says sarcastically before a flight attendant asks her to grab her things.

“I paid for this seat, and I’m sitting in it,” she says trough her teeth. “He is in my space.”

The disgruntled Trump opponent then offers up a sob story, claiming she was in town due to a death in the family and needs to return home.

“I’m terribly sorry for that, but that doesn’t give you the right to treat people the way you’ve been treating them,” a flight attendant responds.

Koteskey, who says he told the woman “we’re all entitled to our opinions,” also detailed a portion of the exchange he alleges wasn’t caught on film.

“And I’m entitled to get drunk and puke in your lap! I’m going to throw up right in your lap!” Koteskey recalled the irate passenger saying.

“You make me sick! Don’t talk to me! Don’t look at me! Don’t you dare even put your arm on that rest ... You are a bigot. You should get off this plane!”

Oh, the irony.

The airline eventually summoned a pair of Baltimore cops to escort the elderly couple from the flight as chants of U-S-A! U-S-A! echoed through the fuselage.

A separate video posted online later showed Koteskey enjoying three seats to himself on the long-haul flight.