A number of changes to B.C.’s liquor laws came into effect Monday, including one that will allow all types of businesses — such as barber shops, art galleries and spas — to apply for liquor licences.

However, the public won’t notice the vast majority of those changes right away because municipal governments have the final say about what takes place in their communities.

“People are mistaken if they believe they’re going to walk into a barber shop or salon today and have a beer or a glass of wine. It still requires sign-off by the municipalities,” said Vancouver-Point Grey NDP MLA David Eby, the opposition spokesperson for liquor. “Plus, there’s no guarantee people think this will be a useful part of their business model.”

In 2013, the province conducted a Liquor Policy Review, which resulted in 73 recommendations to update old laws. To implement several of those recommendations — which were revealed in previous announcements — legislative changes had to be made. The new Liquor Control and Licensing Act came into effect on Monday.

To date, 64 of the review recommendations have been implemented.

“We’ve come a long way since we first began the process of updating B.C.’s antiquated liquor laws,” Coralee Oakes, Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and Minister Responsible for the Liquor Distribution Branch, said in a news release.

Eby pointed out that the regulatory changes have broad support, but the province has had issues implementing some of the changes. One policy change drove up craft beer prices. Another one related to wine sales in grocery stores has resulted in a trade challenge by the U.S. government.

“It will be interesting to see whether they’ve done their homework on how this may be received by the municipalities,” said Eby.

Jeff Guignard, executive director of B.C.’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees, said his organization has worked with municipalities across the province as the changes have rolled out. Overall, he said, municipalities have been cautious.

“There are some municipalities in the province, they just kind of follow the province’s lead. They have no interest in any additional regulations. Others care quite deeply about the access to liquor in their communities,” he said.

Guignard also said the reaction depends on the regulation. Some are “minor housekeeping issues,” while others have caused significant shifts in local markets.

In the end, the municipalities are the ones that have to bear any additional policing costs or land use issues.

“The provincial part is just Step 1,” Guignard said. “How it affects the community is up to the citizens and who they elect to make those decisions.”

Vancouver is currently looking at its own liquor laws.

Over the past decade or so, the city has made some incremental changes to its policies — some of which were in response to the provincial liquor policy review — however it embarked upon a more comprehensive process a couple of years ago.

It was because of the municipal review that Vancouver council voted in December 2015 to shelve the idea of launching a one-year pilot project that would have allowed wine sales in five grocery stores.

It’s expected that Vancouver's liquor policy review will be back before council in March, after staff have prepared policy advice.

Provincial liquor law changes that came into effect on Monday include:

• All types of businesses, like barbershops, salons, book stores and art galleries, to apply for a liquor licence. In order to serve alcohol, employees will have to be Serving It Right certified. Minimum-price regulations will be in effect.

• Hotels and resorts that own a bar on the premises can offer guests a complimentary alcoholic beverage upon check-in and allow guests to carry their drinks from licensed areas directly to their rooms.

• Restaurants and bars will no longer have to pour and mix drinks in full view of patrons, allowing them to create unique cocktails through liquor infusions and barrel-aging.

• Restaurants can apply to operate as a bar or nightclub after a certain hour, and bars can apply for a licence to operate as a restaurant during certain hours.

• Theatres can allow customers to drink liquor purchased on site in both the lobby and licensed seating areas when minors are present, similar to arenas and stadiums.

• Golf course patrons will be able to take a drink from one service area to another.

• Liquor manufacturers can offer patrons liquor other than what is produced on site and offer a guided tour of their brewery or distillery without having to apply for permission.

