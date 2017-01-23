"They hit me and I hit them back harder and they disappear. That's what we want to lead the country."

-U.S. President Donald Trump, April 2016

Premier Christy Clark has publicly attacked the most powerful and vindictive man in the world, condemning him as “disgraceful” – and British Columbia workers and industries will pay for it.

When Donald Trump was rightly criticized for his comments about women and his alleged sexual harassment during the U.S. election, Clark recklessly joined in the attack.

“There is no way to defend what Donald Trump has said. And, in fact, everybody should be condemning it,” Clark said. "I think it's absolutely disgraceful."

Most would agree with Clark on Trump – and I do – but that isn’t just the issue.

No, it’s much more.

The problem is that half of BC’s exports go to the U.S.

In 2015 that meant $3.3 billion in lumber, $2.1 billion in petroleum and natural gas products and $727 million in zinc, annually.

Clark’s condemnation of Trump needlessly risked BC workers’ jobs and businesses’ survival. And she did it to score BC headlines – because her comments obviously wouldn’t affect the election.

What’s more, Clark attacked Trump after the U.S.-Canada softwood lumber agreement expired, and was well aware that American forest companies want damaging new tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber.

“Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies and destroying our jobs,” Trump said in his inauguration speech.

There’s no doubting that Clark’s words will be forwarded to the new Republican administration – or that Trump will be extremely vengeful.

Furthermore, last week Clark was foolishly talking tough with Trump again.

"Time after time, without regard for the facts, the American government has accepted all of the allegations ... filed by the U.S. lumber industry," Clark told truck loggers. "You would get more fair and impartial hearings from a judge at a pro-wrestling event."

So BC workers and businesses should be very worried. When Trump reads Clark’s condemnations he will not hesitate to punish this province with painful tariffs that will cost us jobs and profits.

*Bill Tieleman is a former NDP strategist. Read his blog at http://billtieleman.blogspot.com or Email: weststar@telus.net Twitter: @BillTieleman