ISIS’s prime minister of murder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, has reportedly been “critically injured” in a U.S. airstrike in northern Iraq.

Unconfirmed reports from Iraq say the terror chieftain was wounded in the bombing raid.

But it wouldn’t be the first time the elusive fanatic has been reported killed or badly wounded.

Increasingly isolated as ISIS’s dreams of a caliphate crumbles, Baghdadi’s braintrust of brutality has been all but wiped out.

“He's having a hard time finding advisers and confidants to speak with because a lot of them are no longer with us,” a Pentagon spokesman said.

The news comes as ISIS’s Iraqi redoubt of Mosul is being stripped from the jihadis block by block. Last week it was announced that coalition troops had control of the eastern half of the city.

Baghdadi has largely gone to ground as the situation worsens for his jihadists.

But as recently as December, intelligence sources believed the 46-year-old killer was still alive.

“We do think Baghdadi is alive and is still leading ISIL and we are obviously doing everything we can to track his movements,” Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told CNN.

There is a bounty of $25 million on the terrorist’s head.

Meanwhile, an ISIS leader whose primary role was executing women has been assassinated, the Daily Mail reports.

Abu Abdel Rahman -- a Saudi national -- was killed by unknown gunmen in Iraq last week.

“The unknown gunmen shot at Abu Abdel Rahman, ISIS' senior commander, in al-Askari region in the centre of Mosul city, and he was killed right on the spot,” a source told International Business Times.

And in France, a former choirboy who was one of that country’s most wanted terrorists has turned himself in. It’s believed he was one of the terror group’s top recruiters.

Kevin G, 24, who converted to Islam a decade ago, is charged with financing terrorism and recruiting jihadis for both al-Qaeda and ISIS. He claims he’s reformed.