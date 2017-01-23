Three young men who pleaded guilty to the grisly murder of a Langley teen who had been their friend have been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 18 years.

Connor Angus Campbell, Bradley Michael Flaherty and Keith William Tankard, all of whom who were 19 years old when they carried out a sophisticated and co-ordinated plan to kill fellow 19-year-old Nicholas Hannon in February 2014, entered their pleas to second-degree murder prior to a sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Monday.

Court heard that the three offenders, who had attended high school with Hannon and in varying degrees had been friends with him, felt threatened by the victim, who had been dealing drugs with Tankard prior to the slaying.

Tankard wanted to withdraw from his drug dealing but was afraid to do so and approached Campbell and Flaherty for their assistance, and this was the origin of the murder plot, according to an agreed statement of facts read out in court by Crown counsel Bob Wright.

"The offence here was caused by a number of factors including immaturity, fear of Hannon, anger towards Hannon and drug use," Wright told B.C. Supreme Court Associate Chief Justice Austin Cullen.

One week before the murder, all three accused, who regularly drank and used drugs, drove to a remote location near Mission and dug a shallow grave.

They purchased a chain, gloves, zap straps, handcuffs, disinfectant spray and a used van. Campbell and Flaherty bought a shotgun and borrowed a Taser.

On the day of the murder, Tankard lured Hannon to his home, where the three accused were waiting for him.

Tankard attempted to Taser the victim and Flaherty choked him from behind. Campbell and Tankard applied zap straps to his arms, legs and neck and Tankard put duct tape over the victim's mouth and face.

Hannon was choked by Flaherty before being strangled as Campbell tightened the zap straps around his neck and he was suffocated to death.

The three teens wrapped the victim's body in a tarp, placed it in the van and drove to the grave site. After they carried Hannon's body to the grave, Campbell used the shotgun to shoot the deceased victim in the head.

The teens burned and buried the victim's body and changed into a spare set of clothing before burning their other clothes. They drove back to the Langley area and the next day burned the van.

What was initially a missing person's case grew into a murder investigation. Police launched a Mr. Big undercover operation, which resulted in the three offenders confessing to the crime. One of the accused led investigators to the shallow grave, nearly 18 months after the slaying.

"The actions of the three offenders were calculated, cruel and callous," Associate Chief Justice Cullen said in imposing the mandatory life sentence on the three young men, who were initially charged with first-degree murder.

Lawyers for the three offenders said their clients, none of whom had criminal records, were remorseful, with one offering an apology.

"I can only speak for my client," said lawyer Richard Peck, who represents Campbell, the son of Catherine Galliford, a former RCMP spokeswoman, and Darren Campbell, also a Mountie. "You look at him and one is hard-pressed to think, well, this is a person capable of this type of conduct."

Outside court, Craig Hannon, the father of the victim, called it a "horrendous" and "cowardly" crime, told reporters that he was glad justice had been served and praised the efforts of police.

The dad said the offenders are "probably" remorseful, noting they had all been friends at some point.

"Again, they grew up together. I coached them in hockey and they've been in my house many times. It's senseless. It makes you look skyward and wonder why, how they could come to that."

Of his son, he added: "I miss him terribly. He had a great smile and a great laugh. He was a phenomenal hockey player and I think of him every day."

