UBC's Santa Ono to head innovation network
University of British Columbia president Santa Ono will be Premier Christy Clark's chief advisor on a new provincial innovation network.
The network is designed to foster collaboration between post-secondary schools and innovation-driven industries, the government said in a news release. The group, which will work with the Premier's Technology Council, will be tasked with making sure graduates have the skills that employers need, but it will also give industry access to researchers inside post-secondary schools.
"A diverse range of innovation-related industries in our province continues to outperform the general economy, and employs more than 100,000 people," Clark said in the release.
Over the next year, Ono and the group will work on strategies to attract and retain talented employees to the province, to align technology employers' needs with post-secondary training, and encourage innovative research.