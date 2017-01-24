Homicide investigators have identified 22-year-old Karanpartap Waraich as the victim of a shooting Monday night that sent a vehicle crashing into the Golden Arches of a Surrey McDonald’s.

At about 9:15 p.m., Surrey RCMP were notified of shots fired in the 12900-block 96th Avenue in northwest Surrey. When they arrived, an unresponsive man was found inside his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. The vehicle had crashed into the Golden Arches at the front of the McDonald’s.

Paramedics tried to revive the victim at the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now probing the murder. Investigators canvassed the area looking for witnesses.

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Jennifer Pound said the victim’s family has been notified of the slaying. She also said it's fortunate no one else was hurt in the shooting outside the popular eatery.

“Mr. Waraich is known to police and evidence to this point suggests this was a targeted homicide,” Pound said in the statement. “There are many more investigative avenues that IHIT needs to concentrate on and we are looking to speak with any witnesses who may not have already come forward to police. Thankfully, there were no other victims as a result of this brazen shooting.”

B.C. court-services records show Waraich had outstanding charges of assault, obstruction and uttering threats.

Anyone with information on the Monday shooting is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

