MADDEAUX: U.S.loses moral authority to lead

SABRINA MADDEAUX/ 24 HOURS

On Friday, Donald Trump became not only the President of the United States — but to many, also the Leader of the Free World.

The colloquialism has been widely used since the Cold War to describe the President of the United States, reflecting the country’s status as the sole superpower among non-communist nations.

It’s certainly a title the U.S. embraces through its longstanding history of American exceptionalism — the idea that America is inherently different from other nations based on unique democratic ideals and personal liberties. It’s the reason why so many nations, including Canada, have long idealized the U.S., treating the country like a perfectly manicured prom queen who we both idolize and intensely envy.

However, the election of Donald Trump doesn’t just bring this status into question — it makes it null and void. The U.S. has long been in a state of decline, and this is the final step in the country’s tumble from the top.

America and its president are no longer leaders of the free world. In fact, it’s not a stretch to argue that America is barely part of the free world. A corrupt political system compromised by corporate interests and money, a militarized police force, increasing racial tensions and violence, massive gender pay inequality, an ever-growing track record of human and civil rights violations and increasing class inequality don’t sound like pillars of a nation built on democratic ideals and personal liberty.

They sound more like the very nations the U.S. fought against during the Cold War.

To operate under the guise that the U.S. is still somehow a great democracy and exemplar of freedom is to excuse these behaviours. It is to continue clinging to an old, outdated world order out of fear of the future, the unknown. While we may often resent America, it still somehow feels safer to continue living in their great shadow than strike out on our own.

The world needs countries like Canada, Denmark and even Germany to take the lead. Nations who, while not perfect, still have strength of character the U.S. lacks. This is the only way we can hope to maintain a power balance with countries like Russia and China.

The U.S. is no longer their counterbalance, because it doesn’t have a moral leg to stand on. How can they fight corruption in other nations when President Trump refuses to address his own conflicts of interest?

How can they promote democracy when the American system is so broken that two presidents have recently been elected while losing the popular vote? How can they oppose state-sanctioned violence when American police forces continue to gun down citizens in the streets?

The only thing the U.S. still has is a large arsenal of nukes. If that’s the sort of world we want to live in, then by all means continue to allow them to lead. However, if we want a more free world, it’s time for new leaders to step up and stand up for the things America no longer does.

