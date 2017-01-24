PROULX: Winter skin cheat sheet

SHAUN PROULX/ 24 HOURS

A rehab-refusing beauty junkie, I jones for good skin. It’s not too late to nourish or even repair yours if it has suffered the ravages of winter. (Really, the only

thing fuglier than busted winter skin is sporting summer sandals sans pedicure.) Here are my current Canada-proof skin saviours, tried, tested and appreciated for providing notable skin improvement:

Hands

The all-natural Aveda Hand Relief Serum (serums are lighter and more liquid-like than creams) is all-natural and, in the spirit of the brand, winningly fragrant, in this case from the certified organic orange, lavandin (French lavender) and eucalyptus within — $43.00 at Aveda Experience Centres and Civello salons.

Body

Many body washes actually dry skin out, but OGX’s new Quenching+ Sea Mineral Moisture has antioxidant-rich green algae and sea kelp to soften the skin and lock moisture in. Pair with OGX’s Argan Oil Of Morocco lotion and enjoy a healthy glow like it’s June not January. (Also try dry skin brushing, which I detailed this fall in 24 Hours — $8.49 body wash; body lotions $10.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaws.

Neck

Our necks, however obvious, are afterthoughts when it comes to care and moisture. Juice Beauty “is at the forefront of making organic products that work,” claims Gwyneth Paltrow, the 12-year-old company’s creative director of makeup. Not tested on animals and free of artificial dyes, Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular Neck Cream is formulated especially for the delicate skin around the neck (and décolleté) with arnica, a blend of fruit stem cells, and Vitamin C (learn below why Vitamin C isn’t just for colds) — $72.00 at Holt Renfrew.

Lips

The man who saved Gucci makes a killer lip balm: Tom Ford Hydrating Lip Balm For Men (though ladies will like it, too) conditions even the driest pucker with natural oils, vitamins and butters — without leaving you looking and feeling like you’ve got Big Ang Mob Wives lips going on — $33 at Holt Renfrew.

Feet

As a guy who loves to dog walk and hike, if I don’t TLC my feet constantly they become weapons that could kill prey and ward off predators. I use a DIY mix of brown sugar, grape seed oil and coconut oil on them, a two-for-one ex-foliant and moisturizer, which is also an excellent neck-down body scrub and deep moisture treatment for deep freezes and dry air hit home.

Face

I switch moisturizers whenever the new normal of “shiny new me” from a former product wears off. This winter my face is smiling over: Anthony Brands All Purpose Facial Moisturizer absorbs fast, leaving skin looking hydrated — $36.00 Sephora and Nordstrom.

Anthony Brands High Performance Vitamin C Facial Serum is light and meant to correct discolouration and brighten skin with ingredients like cucumber extract (to reduce puffiness) while licorice extracts even out your skin tone. When Vitamin C is applied to the skin directly it neutralizes the free radicals that age you; fountain of youth, people. Allergy and dermatologist tested — $46 Sephora and Nordstrom.

The healing power of plants makes up Saje Peaceful Warrior Soothing Facial Moisturizer, full of essential oils and shea, it’s great after freshly shaving. It’s labelled for men — but these days what does that even mean anymore? The aggressively expanding Vancouver-based brand has Saje Wellness locations nationwide: $19.95.

Lastly, I want to give Skin Nation the “I Want One Of Everything!” award for being a consistently solid line of organic, toxin free, well-priced skin saviours. Launched by single-mom podcaster, General Hospital (and former Young & Restless) star Michelle Stafford, you’d think the California native was a snow bunny in former life. Skin Nation has become an impressive go-to since the brand launched last year. Their eye cream, face masque, and endless-use, coconut oil-based product-line make for great hair conditioners, massage oils, cuticle softeners, shaving creams — all of it addictive, like good soap opera. Amazon.ca or SkinNation.com; prices vary.

