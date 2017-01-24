An American video blogger who posted a video calling for followers to “kill all men” claims she was “joking” following a social media firestorm.

Jenny McDermott posted the outrageous video on her YouTube channel last July but it’s resurfaced after another YouTube user uploaded an edited version of her video -- and people are angrier than ever.

In the video, McDermott, 33, a self-proclaimed secular humanist and trans-loving feminist ranted she wanted male babies wiped out.

She said: “I'm sick of being a baby factory that produces more men, that will in the future subjugate me.”

Claiming that she “feeds off the haters,” McDermott has been chastised by YouTube in the past to the point of having her channel shut down.

The “kill all men” video attracted a staggering 200,000 with its hateful message. In McDermott’s world, men have no place.

“The only answer is to kill male babies and just kill any man you see in the street,” she tells the audience. “We want the species to go on, but we want it only to go on with women in it. So that's what we have to do.”

But after the video emerged, McDermott quickly backtracked with another video claiming that she wasn’t being serious and really doesn’t advocate killing men - only the ones who commented on her first video.

One commenter wondered why McDermott wasn’t in jail.

He wrote: “Advocating murder is a criminal offence. Why is she not in jail?”