Enbridge has formally withdrawn its already-scuttled $7.9-billion Northern Gateway oil pipeline from the B.C. environmental process.

A B.C. Supreme Court decision in January 2016 said the B.C. government had not acted properly when it handed over the decision making for the project to the federal government.

It meant the B.C. government still had to rule on the project, already approved by the National Energy Board and former-Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative government.

However, the project had been dealt a heavy blow in June 2016 when the Federal Court of Appeal ruled the federal government had not adequately consulted First Nations.

Last fall, Ottawa and Enbridge said they would not appeal.

The lethal blow was dealt by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he announced at the end of November his government had rejected the project.

