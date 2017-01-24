A local group is lobbying to make the traffic mess that is the North Shore run even slower.

This Thursday evening, the Slow Down North Shore Forum will meet to discuss dropping the speed limit on residential streets to 30km/h (currently they are 50km/h in most areas). It’s a move proposed by a group called the North Shore Safety Council, which has been pushing for similar measures since it was founded in 1954.

The theory goes that forcing people to slow down will make those walking or riding their bikes feel safer, thus encouraging everyone to use active forms of transportation. Maybe this would have been true in the 1950s, but it’s not practical for most people now.

Modern working parents simply can’t spend two hours in the mornings strapping their kids into a bike seat or in a stroller and making the trek to school or daycare before heading off to work themselves. Additionally, sky-high house prices on the North Shore mean young families are moving further and further out so, in many cases, their morning commute is longer.

The North Shore Safety Council is not satisfied with giving us the odd guilt trip about driving, they are actively lobbying to frustrate local drivers even more.

The group also hopes lowering speed limits will reduce traffic fatalities in the community.

“It’s just never acceptable to kill people to get places a little bit faster,” Dr. Mark Lysyshyn told the North Shore News.

Dramatic, but let’s unpack this a little bit. North Vancouver drivers are not frantically running over pedestrians as they drive their kids to school. Overall, traffic fatalities in the past 20 years have actually gone down.

Lysyshyn, the North Shore’s medical health officer, is pushing for North Shore municipalities to join a movement called Vision Zero, which “aims to reduce the number of traffic fatalities and injuries to zero through better street design.”

Of course nobody would advocate for traffic fatalities, but the theory that slower driving reduces them is misguided.

Studies showing a link between speed limits and fatalities are inconclusive at best and yet the Safety Council is trying to impose restrictions. Instead, they should focus their energy on pushing for the road and transit networks to grow along with the area’s population.

This would help reduce drivers’ frustration and make getting where we need to go safer and more pleasant for everyone.