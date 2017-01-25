The boy can barely see over the steering wheel.

And when he revs up the armoured vehicle, his next destination will be oblivion.

In the latest ISIS horror video, the boy -- no more than 14 -- is shown in an aerial shot driving toward Mosul and death.

Moments later, a catastrophic explosion is seen.

It's all part of the death cult's latest propaganda push that includes illustrating their newfound drone attack capability.

ISIS says they are using the drones to drop explosive devices on innocent civilians and directing suicide bombers to targets.

The video is bizarrely called Knights of Bureaucracy.

"Over the last two months, coalition forces have observed about one adversary drone every day around Mosul," a U.S. official told the Daily Mail. "The coalition has struck a number of what we believed to be unmanned aerial vehicle facilities in Mosul."

He added: "We spend considerable time researching and developing target lists to ensure maximum effects against ISIS."

Meanwhile, parents and teachers are struggling to deprogram youngsters forced to live under ISIS.

Instead of reading and writing, students were taught bomb-making and how to count weaponry. According to Britain's Daily Star, more than 40,000 students have returned to class.

"In math, my six-year-old son was counting rifles. In other classes, he was being taught about suicide bombing," Mishwan Yunis told the newspaper.

"He lost two very important years of his life. He should have been in the third grade -- now he goes back to first."