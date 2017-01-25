Will Hillary run for mayor of New York?

Take a decaf, lady.

Hillary Clinton just wrapped a gruelling presidential campaign and has barely had time to kick back at home in her fuzzy slippers - but rumour has it she's already thinking of running for office again.

The office in question is mayor of New York City.

According to the NY Post, rumours have gathered speed courtesy of John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner of Gristedes Foods. Catsimatidis says he's spoken to Clinton and believes there's a 50/50 chance she'd run.

And who has his finger on the pulse of a city better than the local grocer? This is not the first time a run for mayor for the former first lady has been discussed.

Currently, Mrs. Clinton is busy figuring out where her presidential campaign went wrong and making plans for what she'll do next.

While the Clintons are alleged to be staying out of the current scuffle over leadership of the DNC, their potential roles within the party as fundraisers, ambassadors or mentors to other politicians are all under discussion. A recent article in politico.com speculates that neither Clinton is likely to run for office again and says both Clintons will be welcomed as Democratic party elders.

Really? That sounds so boring, especially as this will be the first time in almost 25 years that one Clinton or the other isn't running the party.

Mayor of New York sounds like way more fun than that.

The Clintons have one residence in New York, where Hillary is a hero of the people for her work on behalf of first responders after 9-11. (As New York senator from 2001 to 2009, Clinton called b.s. on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's claim that the air at Ground Zero was safe to breathe, and she quickly got a bill signed into law that ensured the workers received their benefits faster and more easily.)

And it should be said that New York is not the rest of America - it's far more sophisticated, multicultural and international and the first woman in U.S. history to win the Democratic nomination for president might well be a perfect fit for the city. (She probably already knows Bergdorfs top to bottom, too.)

The recent post-election marches against Trump in Manhattan confirm who New Yorkers favoured as a candidate.

However, is it possible that the woman can gird her loins and get back into the political lion's den as quickly as a few months from now? And does she really want to tangle with her rival U.S. President Donald Trump again? (If she were mayor, Clinton would politically intersect with her nemesis more often as mayor than private citizen; and no doubt she'd find herself feuding with former mayor Rudy Giuliani again, who is now Donald's cyber security adviser.)

But as longtime friend (and Bill Clinton's first White House chief of staff ) Mack McLarty has said of Bill and Hillary, "Resilience is in the Clintons' DNA."

That could be a yes.