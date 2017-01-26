24 Minutes with As It Is

U.K. rockers As It Is have an ever-increasing fan base with energized pop-rock melodies and sincere and relatable lyrics. Joe Leary spent 24 minutes with vocalist Patty Walters.

24: With the new album ‘Okay’, you’ve stated that it takes on a much braver tone, venturing into territory you wouldn’t have previously explored and is much more personal and honest. What brought about this direction and what gave you the encouragement to expand your lyrical content?

PW: We really pushed ourselves writing this record, both musically and lyrically. We made a unanimous decision not to restrain ourselves to certain sounds or genres, which is why this album is more musically diverse. Lyrically, we wanted to write the most honest and personal lyrics we were capable of. We chose to write about our lives, our families, and ourselves more openly than ever, which was particularly daunting and difficult at first.

24: Was there initial hesitation on your part or were you pretty much wanting to go all in, into other areas in songwriting?

PW: Potentially the most difficult with writing your second album is that you’re constantly directly comparing it to your previous album. I think having that at the forefront of our minds really fuelled our desire to experiment musically. Each of us has an eclectic, and we embraced those influences more than ever on this record.

24: I like the concept of its okay not to be okay. Do you feel that the lyrics will clearly show a depth of subject matter to your audience that will immediately resonate with them?

PW: I hope so. We knew that writing lyrics more personally and transparently could potentially alienate listeners that didn’t share our exact experiences, but we ourselves love that aspect in our favourite artists’ lyrics and chose to take that risk. These are by far the most honest and vulnerable lyrics we’ve ever written, and we hope that our listeners can still find pieces of themselves in our more personal experiences and emotions.

24: On the subject of songwriting, do you generally feel that it’s your role to write to your audience or do you prefer to write from your heart or headspace and then see who it connects with?

PW: Although it’s something we strive to achieve, I don’t think it’s necessarily our obligation as writers. There’s certainly a consciousness that a person will be listening to each of these songs, and you hope that they enjoy and relate to what they’re hearing. We aim to make ourselves proud with every song we write, to try explore new territory or execute a particular idea, so we’re writing for our own collective pride and fulfilment at the end of the day.

24: What are the origins of the band? Was it a common musical bond that connected you guys?

PW: We barely knew each other before starting this band, so our musical bond was initially our only bond. We’ve since formed bonds elsewhere, which is inevitable when you experience the extreme highs and lows of being in a touring band. The five of us each have such a strong passion for expressing ourselves creatively and pursuing a career in music, which is what keeps driving us.

24: You’re on a pretty extensive world tour. How much do you find audiences differ from country to country?

PW: The loudest, wildest crowds will always stand out in our minds, but it’s generally consistent country-to-country. Honestly, I don’t think any band is entitled to a great crowd; it’s the responsibility of the performers to create an atmosphere for a great crowd. If we play a show and get a terrible reaction, I’ll typically ask myself what I could have done better.

24: What about the Canadian dates? How did our audiences react to you?

PW: We’ve played Toronto a few times now, but recently we were able to tour Canada slightly more extensively supporting Sum-41. The tour spanned a month across North America, and the five shows we did in Canada were easily some of our favourites.

24: When you’re on the road, what do you find you all miss most about home?

PW: We definitely just miss the people in our lives most when while we’re away. I think the longest we’ve been away on tour is two months, and the separation begins to take its toll after some time. It’s always nice to come home to our own beds and showers, but they’re pretty insignificant comparatively.

24: What do you hope to achieve this year?

PW: We hope to continue growing and challenging ourselves as a band, and we most look forward to touring and travelling the world again! We aspire to reach new levels of success as a band, but we’re content as long as we’re enjoying ourselves and being a band that makes us proud.