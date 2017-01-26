Trend-trolling hipsters have a new pastime -- playing Russian roulette with stun guns at a San Francisco watering hole.

Footage shows two women holding the stun guns to each other's head -- then pulling the trigger. The duo had a work dispute and wanted to settle it, the Daily Mail reports.

Participants have a one-in-six chance of getting electrocuted.

"They heard rumours you could play this game in the bar with special Russian roulette pistols," one man told the British tabloid. "Their friends asked the women to solve the conflict with a duel. Anyone wishing to play must sign a contract -- and it is not cheap to play."

The man added: "They were delighted with the game and the revolvers make a loud sound of a gunshot when it shocks you."

The twisted game was invented in Russia by a martial arts fighter.