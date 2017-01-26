Misha Barton hospitalized for mental evaluation

Actress Mischa Barton has reportedly been hospitalized for a mental evaluation after a bizarre incident at her home in West Hollywood on Thursday morning.

Sources tell TMZ police officers were called to her pad after neighbours reported her odd behavior, claiming she was hanging over her backyard fence, ranting about her mother and accusing her of being a witch.

Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a call about a possible overdose and reportedly found Barton wearing only a dress shirt and tie.

Police sources tell the news outlet Barton was voluntarily transported to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation.

The actress’ mental health has caused concern in the past - following her exit from teen drama The O.C. in 2006, she made headlines for a 2007 DUI arrest, a stint in rehab, and an emotional breakdown in 2009.

Last year, Barton accused her estranged mother, Nuala, of stalling the planned sale of their Beverly Hills mansion. The two women have since accepted a $7 million bid on the home.

Barton attempted to launch a career comeback with a stint on U.S. talent show Dancing With the Stars last year, but she became the second celebrity to be booted off the show in April.

In November, she became the unlikely co-host of U.S. TV car show Joyride.