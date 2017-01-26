TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said West Coast Express service appears to be “back to normal” after an unusually high number of delays late last year caused by Canadian Pacific Railway freight trains.

“A good update on West Coast Express: Nothing’s happening, and that’s good,” Desmond told the TransLink Mayors’ Council at a meeting on Thursday.

Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 8, the commuter rail service experienced more than 80 hours of delays caused by slow or stopped CPR freight trains on the tracks.

Desmond said it was “very disappointing” that it took a strongly worded letter from the mayors to the federal transport minister and CPR’s CEO to finally put an end to the delays. Since the letter was sent in mid-December, there has been only one freight-related delay.

“As much as we had been trying with executive vice-presidents and presidents and so forth ... I think the final shoe to drop was the tough letter that the mayors’ council sent out,” Desmond said.

Desmond said the delays brought up the larger issue of the rail corridor’s capacity. He said freight is important to the region and congestion on the tracks is going to be an ongoing problem.

“I think we’re going to have to find a way to engage with the region, with various different players, with the railroad, with other governments on how to make that corridor work better for freight and commuters,” Desmond said.

Desmond said he is a big supporter of commuter rail, and would like to see future contracts with CPR allow for expansion of the West Coast Express.

