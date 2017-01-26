PROULX: Get a luxe for life

SHAUN PROULX/ 24 HOURS

The more we luxuriate, the more luxurious life becomes

What so many people call luxury has really taken a proper beating lately.

In big business, as economic uncertainty stretches from North America to Europe to China, luxury goods have lost their shine - and it appears even trading in global luxury stocks will be out of style for a while.

Meanwhile, luxury is no longer de rigueur in the minds of some, especially in a world where Ashley Judd's powerful "Nasty Woman" equality rap went viral - right after the man known for displaying his own brand of perverted luxury (excessiveness that should make the entire 1980s cringe) traded his three-floor, $100 million, 24-karat gold, marble and diamond Louis XV decorated New York City trophy penthouse for the White House.

But, if we expand such common ideas of luxury and know what luxury truly is, there's opportunity to use true luxury daily, and, in doing that, create incredible personal empowerment for ourselves, changing our whole lives for the better.

True luxury goes so far beyond trumped-up clichés like champagne and caviar, showy cars, 'It' bags, or shoes that cost as much as rent.

So how do I define authentic luxe? It is any precious thing that is a step above the day-today basics that we all need to survive. They are those "things" that infuse you with pleasure and comfort, a feeling of harmony or sense of satisfaction, that uplift you.

For example, flowers and plants (nature's Chanel) are a luxury to me; my home and office are always filled with them. I make my morning coffee luxurious by taking the time to serve it from a silver coffee set into beautiful cups I appreciate the design of. Journaling and meditating daily is a luxury. Listening to my "Walk The Dog" playlist as my beloved lady dog and I do just that is a luxury; stopping for conversation with friends I bump into during my day is luxury; an end-of-day bath so hot it's almost religious is a luxury; martinis and candlelight watching The Young & The Restless is a luxury; my winter-use flannel sheets are a luxury.

When we understand that the things that give us constant joie de vivre is what luxury truly is, and also make lots of room for it in our lives, we dramatically hike up our own personal worth. When we surround ourselves with luxury, it means we believe we are valuable. When we believe we are valuable, the universe believes us and responds accordingly.

Any self-value increase we gift ourselves with is one of the greatest favours we can do for ourselves. It draws more abundance into our experience: treasure attracts treasure.

The simple abundance of true luxury costs almost nothing but is priceless: dial up your view of yourself and you dial up the very quality of your entire life. Just watch, as your experience becomes an echo of your beliefs. More fun, people, opportunities, surprises, blessings and abundance are all to be had when you do things as simple as frame a favourite quote, rearrange the living room, savour killer chocolate, spend time in nature, look your best before leaving the house, banish haste in favour of measured living, and of course regularly appreciate and acknowledge all your existing luxuries.

Whatever it means to you to French kiss life by infusing luxury into your work and personal lives, do it. We are all luxury in the eyes of the universe and it loves when we bask in our natural state of being, that of abundance. The more we luxuriate, the more luxurious life becomes.

Shaun Proulx hosts The Shaun Proulx Show on SiriusXM Canada Talks channel 167. He is the publisher of TheGay GuideNetwork.com and leads a #ThoughtRevolution on ShaunProulx.com.