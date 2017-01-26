Education Minister Mike Bernier announced $217 million in capital funding for the Surrey school district today, describing it as the single largest investment in a school district in recent years.

The money will go towards building up to 5,200 spaces over three years in the fast-growing and overcrowded school district, where about 7,000 students — the equivalent of the entire New Westminster school district — attend classes in portables.

“This is new funds, this is new money on top of the hundreds of millions of dollars we’ve already spent in Surrey,” Bernier said at a news conference at the Surrey board of education office.

The ministry also announced the creation of a Surrey project board made up of school district staff that will work with the provincial and municipal governments to expedite projects.

Surrey has seen explosive growth in recent years, partly due to the influx of families seeking affordable housing in the suburbs. The rapid increase in student population led the school board to seek a ban on residential developments in neighbourhoods where schools were already bursting at the seams.

No specific projects or locations have been announced, but Shawn Wilson, chair of the Surrey board of education, said its priorities will be the projects laid out in the district's five-year capital plan. Projects that are “ready to go" include Clayton elementary and an elementary school in Grandview.

“Those ones already identified will be the first ones the project board will be dealing with,” said Wilson.

The school board estimated there are about 275 to 300 portables in the district, which has about 70,000 students.

Surrey-Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston called the announcement "thin on detail."

"After years of neglect, Christy Clark and the B.C. Liberals are trying to convince Surrey parents and students that they care about them," he said. "I don't think anyone is convinced of that."

The new projects will ease the pressure on the district, but will not likely eliminate the use of portables.

The Surrey School Coalition, an advocacy group made up of parents, businesses and developers, lauded the news but had estimated Surrey needs to open one new elementary school a year and one new secondary school every two to three years just to keep up with expected growth of 1,000 new students per year.

