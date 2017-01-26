TRUMP: WE'RE BUILDING THE WALL

President Donald Trump is doing what he said he'd do - and what close to 63 million Americans voted for him to do.

Less than a week into his presidency Trump signed executive actions on Wednesday to initiate construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall he described as "so badly needed" during an emotional press conference attended by families of U.S. citizens killed by illegal immigrants.

Trump recognized the families one-by-one, reading the names of the "great young people" killed by people illegally residing in the U.S.

"As your president, I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American people," Trump said.

"Your children haven't lost their lives for no reason," he continued. "We want safe communities and we demand safe communities for everyone."

Meanwhile, Mexican officials detested president Enrique Peña Nieto's decision to meet with Trump at the White House next week.

Trump continues to insist Mexico will reimburse Americans - in a "complicated" way - for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump's executive orders this week also set a number of additional highly-charged immigration policies in motion: Orders signed Wednesday will increase the number of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents along the border.

Trump has ordered the end of the "catch-and-release" system - which permits U.S. immigration officers to release unlawful immigrants while they await hearings.

Trump is expected to sign an executive order later this week that will restrict the flow of refugees into the U.S., according to the Associated Press. The action will reportedly include a four-month moratorium on accepting refugees while banning all entry from some Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, a source told the AP. Christians could be accepted if they're fleeing religious persecution.

Sanctuary cities also appear to be in Trump's crosshairs. The jurisdictions, which don't adhere to prosecuting illegal immigrants in accordance with federal immigration laws, could be stripped of federal funding under Trump. It was the culmination of a day that began with Trump declaring he believes torture works during an exclusive interview with ABC News.

Trump said he asked intelligent officials this week if torture works as it pertains to the War on Terror.

"And the answer was yes, absolutely," Trump told ABC.